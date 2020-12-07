Unlike most Hollywood stars, Katherine Heigl prefers living a quiet life with her husband, Josh Kelley, and their kids. That’s why the 27 Dresses actress resides in Utah. Even though she isn’t surrounded by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, photos prove Katherine’s home is just as luxurious as the ones you find in L.A.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum has been a Utah resident since the early 2010s. The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2007 and share kids Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua, always imagined themselves raising their children in the Midwest.

“We had big dreams of expanding our family, moving to the mountains and having a quieter life,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2014. “Utah is spectacularly beautiful, the people are wonderful and kind, it’s an easy commute from L.A. — and there’s no traffic!”

The Emmy Award winner and the “Amazing” singer especially love Utah because it’s the perfect place for their youngsters to grow up. “Up here, the other kids are just kids,” she explained. “They’re the children of working parents and families with ranches and cattle and horses, living normal lives, celebrating normal moments.”

Considering privacy is very important to Katherine and Josh, they made sure to purchase a home with more than enough space for their family. Their property sits on acres of land, includes a main home, a large barn for her animals, a full garden, a lavish outdoor patio with a pool and much more.

Inside, Katherine and Josh’s abode features an immaculate kitchen, multiple living rooms, playrooms for Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua, as well as a handful of bedrooms and bathrooms, including a master space for the Hollywood couple.

The Ugly Truth actress is no stranger to sharing photos of her family on social media, so it’s not rare for her to give a glimpse inside her stunning home. Whether she’s cooking in her chef-style kitchen or snuggling on the couch and watching TV with her little ones, Katherine has painted a beautiful picture of the house she lives in.

Looking back, the Life as We Know It alum is fortunate to have started a new life in Utah. Even though she’ll always be commuting back to L.A. for her showbiz career, nothing makes Katherine happier than coming home to the relaxing Midwest.

“I had been [in L.A.] about 20 years, and it’s so industry heavy,” she told the New York Times in 2017. “You can’t even go to your local IHOP and not hear people at the next table talking about the screenplay they just wrote or the independent they just directed or the studio head they just met with. And I just felt like I needed to think about, talk about and experience something other than Hollywood.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Katherine’s Utah home!