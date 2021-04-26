As the star of Grey’s Anatomy, it’s typical to find Ellen Pompeo working as a doctor on the set of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. But when she’s not starring as the hit show’s lead, she’s making memories at her Los Angeles home, where she lives with her husband, Chris Ivery, and their three kids.

Ellen and her adorable family — which includes daughters Stella, Sienna and son Eli — have been residing in a Mediterranean-style villa in the prestigious Los Feliz neighborhood since 2009. The Station 19 star told Architectural Digest the abode boasts “classic L.A. luxe with a contemporary twist.”

Considering the mansion spans across 16,000 square feet, it’s no surprise the home comes with five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Though the house has more than enough space, it didn’t have the look they were going for. Therefore, the Golden Globe nominee and Chris — who she married in 2007 — completely renovated the property when they first moved in.

In order to “[give] the house the attention it desperately needed,” Ellen told AD she and her beau hired L.A. decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard to bring their design dreams to life. The lovebirds “went to great lengths to revive a sense of age and dignity” by scrubbing the home with the gloss patina, as well as incorporating bright colors mixed with eye-catching patterns to create a unique interior.

“The living room is where I had my Joan Crawford moment,” Ellen joked with the outlet, referring to the famous home-renovation scene in the 1981 film Mommie Dearest. In the kitchen, on the other hand, you can find dark cabinets, terracotta-tile flooring, oak features, a marble backsplash and more.

The couple’s backyard is just as gorgeous as it comes with a stunning patio set complete with a cabana, a luxurious pool and spa, as well as a terraced playland with a stone double-staircase. The outdoor area also includes a second kitchen with a pizza oven, a garden for vegetables, fruit trees and a chicken coop.

For Ellen, the abode is just “right for [her] family,” she gushed to AD. While the Old School actress is fairly private when it comes to her personal life, she’s proved how happy she is in their abode by sharing glimpses of their family spending time together.

In September 2018, Ellen had her kitchen on full display while sharing a cute video of Sienna dancing. “The wine is tired … grab your boo and your cookies!!!” she captioned ahead of the new season premiere of Grey‘s at the time. Months earlier in July, she showed off their beautiful staircase while posting a pic of Stella. “Yes, I made the big girl, who’s too cool to wear a matching dress, wear a matching dress,” she quipped.

To see photos inside Ellen’s Los Angeles mansion, keep scrolling!