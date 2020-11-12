Busy Philipps’ Home Is Full of Life With Her Family! Inside the TV Host’s Los Angeles Mansion

Busy Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, live in a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles with their two kids. The Dawson’s Creek alum and the American screenwriter have been occupying the Spanish-inspired abode since 2008.

Busy and Marc bought the 4,867-square-foot property for $2.1 million, according to reports. The longtime lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2007, purchased the lavish residence to make room for their two daughters, Birdie and Cricket.

The Busy Tonight alum’s awe-inspiring house features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a unique kitchen and various living areas. Throughout the home, you’ll see Busy decorated with her intricate eye for design.

Busy’s beautiful dwelling also boasts a long list of luxuries, including a private indoor gym, walk-in closets, playrooms for her daughters, areas for entertainment and more. The Cougar Town actress’ outdoor area is just as impressive as it is fitted with a rooftop patio.

When she was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Busy was spending more time at home with her family than ever before. The Freaks and Geeks star often gave fans a glimpse as she homeschooled her daughters and enjoyed movie nights, among other activities.

“Tried a new homeschooling tactic today,” Busy captioned a photo of her eldest daughter, Birdie, as she worked on iPad while eating ice cream out of the carton at the counter. Two months later, she uploaded a snap of her youngest kiddo sitting outdoors on her laptop. “Oh, Cricket,” she simply wrote.

Even though there are plenty of other ways for Busy to keep her kiddos entertained in their large abode, the doting mom dished her daughters don’t necessarily consider her to be the most amusing parent.

“They don’t think I’m a fun mom. No, I don’t think so,” Busy jokingly shared with Closer Weekly in March 2020. “I think they just think I’m a mom.”

In order to keep her tots occupied, Busy said she’s more than willing to participate in fun things around the house. “I do arts and crafts with them,” she explained. “I tried to do a TikTok video with Birdie, that was a disaster.”

Still, Birdie and Cricket “don’t think” their mom is “that fun,” Busy insisted. “I swear.”

