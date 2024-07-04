Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White have gotten off to a rocky start on Wheel of Fortune. “Vanna isn’t a huge fan of Ryan so far,” a source close to the hit game show tells Closer. “It’s not that she doesn’t like him, but her chemistry with Pat Sajak was much more natural. With Ryan, it feels forced, and she doesn’t want loyal viewers and her longtime fans to pick up on that.”

Vanna, 67, had contemplated leaving the show when Pat, 77, announced he was retiring, but in the end, she re-signed her contract right before it was announced that Ryan, 49, was coming onboard.

“Now she’s starting to think she may have made a mistake by staying,” adds the source. “Hopefully, she and Ryan will end up having a great rapport and this will all blow over.”