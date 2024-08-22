Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is right around the corner and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s beloved characters in the hit Hulu show.

What Is Season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ About?

The major character death in the season 3 finale set up the plot for season 4. Viewers saw Jane Lynch’s Sazz Pataki get shot and killed in Charles-Haden Savage’s apartment in the Arconia. While trying to figure out who killed stunt double Sazz, Charles, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora are presented with the opportunity to turn their famed murder-mystery podcast into a movie.

The trio heads to Hollywood as production begins on the movie. In the film, Charles will be played by Eugene Levy, Oliver will be played by Zach Galifianakis, and Mabel will be played by Eva Longoria.

In the trailer, Mabel brings up the idea that the shooter was not aiming for Sazz but was probably aiming for Charles. Eugene, Zach and Eva offer to help Charles, Oliver and Mabel solve the murder. Eventually, Charles, Oliver and Mabel decide to find a safe house, which is Charles’ sister’s home in Long Island as they fear for their safety.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Who Is in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Cast?

In addition to the cast additions mentioned above, Only Murders in the Building brought on some more superstars to help bring the season 4 story to life. Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon will be appearing in the show as new characters.

Favorites Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Meryl Streep will also be returning to reprise their roles in the new season. While Jane’s character met her fate at the end of season 3, she revealed that she will still appear in season 4.

“I don’t want to give it away though, but I’m in it a lot,” she told People in May 2024. “I’m in five out of 10 episodes, so I’m excited.”

She confirmed that her character will appear in flashbacks. “Well, I’m the murder victim, which is not a tease,” she shared. “And so I have some really great flashbacks.”

How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4

The first episode of season 4 will be available to stream on Hulu on August 27, 2024, with episodes being released each week that follows. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes.

The show’s cocreator John Hoffman never expected the trio of Steve, Martin and Selena to have such great rapport on screen and off, allowing fans to fall in love with the show.

“The thing we could never have predicted was that comedic alchemy that occurred among the three actors,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023. “We absolutely knew we were going to head right there and to the comedy gold of that. The other part was that I think we knew, but I think we were even ourselves surprised by the depth that all of them were able to reach dramatically.”