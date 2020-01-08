Have no fear, Jo Frost is here! The professional nanny — who became a reality TV icon thanks to the U.K. series Supernanny, which eventually made its way to the U.S. — has returned to the small screen, this time on Lifetime!

The 48-year-old, who has written numerous books on child care, got her start in the U.K. beginning in 2004 and going until the show ended in 2008. It was in 2005, though, that she was catapulted to international fame thanks to the U.S. version, which ran on ABC for seven seasons until 2011. It was then that Jo decided to call it quits and step away from the spotlight, though she has appeared in other programs since her time on the flagship series.

Jo’s departure led to Lifetime trying to recreate the magic with a spinoff titled America’s Supernanny, getting their own Jo-like replacement in the form of Deborah Tillman. Unfortunately, this only ran for two seasons — from 2011 until 2013 — before it was canceled. Just last year, though, Lifetime confirmed that Supernanny — and Jo — would be back with a new season, the first episode of which premiered on January 1, 2020 — a.k.a. New Year’s Day.

“It will always remain a privilege to be educating and helping families evolve, and making a difference,” Jo, who is actually executive producing the revival, said in a press release. “Thank you Lifetime for bringing this groundbreaking show back to families nationwide at a time in the world when we so desperately need it most.”

With Jo back in the spotlight, fans are wondering what she has been up to the past near-decade since her time on Supernanny. In addition to the aforementioned books and other TV work, she has been focusing her attention on boyfriend Darrin Jackson and their life. The two do not appear to be married nor have any children together.

“Drawing on 30 years of professional experience, Jo is back to help stressed-out parents tackle social and behavioral challenges as well as new issues faced by modern-day families,” the official series synopsis from Lifetime reads. “With a recipe of honest, direct and nurturing support, Jo offers real-life solutions to parents — uplifting families with advice, techniques, and tips to iron out the chaos in their lives, helping families evolve.”

Supernanny airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.