We see you, Heather Rae Young! While the Selling Sunset star has only been on reality TV for a short time, she’s already amassed quite an impressive net worth. Keep reading to find out how the real estate agent makes her money.

What Is Heather Rae Young’s Net Worth?

As of February 2023, Heather is worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Heather Rae Young Stars on ‘Netflix’s Selling Sunset’

As of 2023, the California native has five seasons’ worth of Selling Sunset under her belt. Netflix has also renewed the wildly popular reality series for seasons 6 and 7, so fans will likely get to see Heather as she and husband Tarek El Moussa embrace the new changes in their lives. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022, and welcomed son Tristan Jay El Moussa in January 2023.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Have a New Show

Heather and Tarek are not only life partners, but business partners, too! The couple’s new HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, was announced in June 2022. The pair gave fans a first look at their new endeavor via a joint post on Instagram in December that same year.

Courtesy of Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

“Onto the next chapter!!! As one door closes with Flip or Flop, another opens with The Flipping El Moussas so get ready to see A LOT more of us next year,” the couple captioned the clip, before congratulating Tarek’s ex-wife Christina Hall on her new HGTV show, Christina in the Country. “Get ready for a season of not only growing our businesses but also growing our family!! And don’t worry, you’ll still see plenty of us…”

The show is slated to premiere on HGTV on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Heather Rae Young TV Shows and Movies

While Heather is a reality star in her own right, the Netflix personality has also appeared in numerous scripted productions over the years, nabbing small roles in The Internship starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, Christmas in Compton, Love in the Time of Monsters, Comedy Bang! Bang! and Malibu Horror Story.

Heather Rae Young Has a Large Social Media Following

With more than 3 million followers on Instagram alone, it’s not uncommon for Heather to team up with brands for sponsored content. In the past, she’s promoted several beauty and fashion companies on her page.

Heather Rae Young Is a Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate

Before her time on TV, Heather posed for the website on a number of occasions. In 2010, she was named Miss February and landed her own centerfold.

Heather Rae Young Is a Real Estate Agent

In August 2020, self-proclaimed reality TV junkie Chrissy Teigen alleged that the agents from Selling Sunset, who work for The Oppenheim Group, aren’t actual realtors.

“I will say, I look at L.A. real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people LOL. Neither have our agents, who I have obsessively asked,” Chrissy tweeted after binge-watching the series.

Naturally, all of the cast members quickly shut down the A-lister’s suspicions. Heather cited The Oppenheim Group being a “boutique agency” as the reason why the Cravings author has never crossed paths with any of the agents.

“She has seen the show. She obviously has heard of us at this point so, I don’t know where she’s [been] hiding under a rock. We all are very active real estate agents, and we are very, very busy at the moment,” she told Access Hollywood at the time.