What Is Bo Derek's Net Worth? How Much Money Actress Makes

After beating out a number of top stars for the lead role in the 1979 film 10, Bo Derek established quite an impressive career in Hollywood. The actress has amassed a whopping net worth to show for herself from all of her hard work over the years.

What Is Bo Derek’s Net Worth?

Bo has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The California native’s fortune comes from her decades of acting work as well as philanthropic efforts.

Bo, who was born Mary Cathleen Collins on November 20, 1956, scored a role in the 1977 film Orca, kickstarting her acting career. One year prior to the film’s release, she married filmmaker John Derek. She went on to collaborate on films with her first husband a number of times before his death in 1998 at age 71 from cardiovascular disease.

In 1979, Bo got her big break when she played Jenny Hanley in Blake Edwards’ rom-com 10, cementing herself as a Hollywood sex symbol.

“It was life changing for me,” the Bolero actress told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020. “I wasn’t an aspiring actress, so I was so unprepared for becoming famous overnight and being followed by paparazzi every place I went and having things written about you that just aren’t true. They got very personal and pretty nasty.”

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Bo admitted she was shocked by the impact her role had on pop culture.

“I’m hardly in the movie!” she confessed. “I thought I was very lucky, I was getting a great trip to Mexico and that’s about all I expected of the movie, so it really did take me by surprise.”

In the years following her breakout in 10, Bo appeared in Tarzan the Ape Man, Ghosts Can’t Do It, Tommy Boy and Wind on Water. In 2006, she starred in 40 episodes of Fashion House. More recently, Bo starred in The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time and 5 Weddings.

Is Bo Derek Married?

In 2002, Bo began dating John Corbett after they were set up on a date by a Hollywood agent. They dated for 18 years before secretly tying the knot in 2020. The Sex and the City actor announced their marriage to the world during a virtual August 2021 appearance on The Talk.

“Jerry, I can’t believe I forgot to tell you. Around Christmas time, we got married. Bo and I got married,” Corbett told host Jerry O’Connell during the episode. “We got married. And this is probably the first time – we’re pretty private people. We didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew.”

“But this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven’t had an opportunity,” he added. “So, you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling all of America or the world. And yeah, after 20 years, we decided to get married.”

Does Bo Derek Have Kids?

Bo does not have any kids and revealed the reason why she never started a family.

“I thought about it at one time, but my life was so unconventional,” she told Variety in August 2020. “I think kids deserve at least a chance to have two parents that are committed but my life was so crazy. There were times I wouldn’t have a dog because my life was so crazy, let alone a child.”