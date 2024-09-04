What Hoda Kotb's Said About Moving Into a New Home in the Suburbs

Hoda Kotb Is Thrilled About Her New Home! See What ‘Today’ Host Has Said About Moving to the Suburbs

Hoda Kotb’s decision to move out of her longtime New York City apartment and into a new suburban home took a lot of thought and planning. The Today host shared details about her next chapter with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, every step of the way.

“I do love the whole kind of restarting, repotting, starting something new,” she said on Today about her big move. “It feels really good.”

In August 2024, Hoda confirmed she had moved into her new place and was eager to get settled in. The three-bedroom home sounds like the perfect fit for the family of three!

Closer shares a complete roundup of all of Hoda’s quotes about moving and her hopes for the future with her kids in their new residence.