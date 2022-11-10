The Osmonds began building their musical empire in the early ‘60s as one of the world’s most popular family bands. Siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie Osmond established an act that became a staple on a number of variety shows and more. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the famous family.

How Did the Osmonds Become Famous?

The Osmond siblings were born to George Virl Osmond Sr. and Olive Osmond and raised in Utah. In addition to musicians Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie, the pair also welcomed kids Virl and Tom, both of whom were born with hearing impairments.

The family’s famous singing act first began as a quartet with just four Osmond siblings. Soon after, Donny and Jimmy joined the group for performances on The Andy Williams Show. Marie made a few singing appearances with her brothers in the beginning stages of their band and was later encouraged by her mother to pursue a solo career.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

After signing with MGM Records, the group recorded the song “One Bad Apple” in 1970. The hit climbed to the top of the Billboard charts, marking the start of their music takeover. They toured the U.S. and saw several of their songs like “Down by the Lazy River” and “Crazy Horses” gain popularity in Europe.

When Did the Osmonds Go Solo?

In the early ‘70s, Donny, Jimmy and Marie all released solo projects. Donny cemented his status as a teen idol with recordings of “Sweet and Innocent” and “Puppy Love.” Marie’s fame soared to new heights after recording “Paper Roses,” her first solo release. Jimmy released the pop song “Long Haired Lover From Liverpool” in 1972, becoming the youngest person to ever reach the top spot on the U.K. Singles Chart at age 9.

While their solo careers were flourishing, the Osmonds also continued to work together to produce music in both the rock and pop genres. In 1976, Donny and Marie landed their own self-titled variety series which lasted until 1979. That same year, the group released their Steppin’ Out album before focusing on other projects as individuals. Decades after achieving stardom, Donny reflected on what it was like growing up in the spotlight.

“I was just so lonely,” the performer told Closer in July 2021. “You go back to the early 1970s, and you’ve got literally thousands of screaming girls at those concerts yelling your name, but then you go back to a very quiet hotel or the bus. I learned what loneliness is in life.”

What Happened to Marie Osmond?

Though they have reunited several times over the years, each of the famous siblings went on to pursue their own interests. Marie continued her country music career with several albums, made film appearances and took on Broadway roles. The former host of The Talk became a mom of eight after finding fame.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

She welcomed her eldest son, Stephen Jr., with Stephen Craig in 1983. The pair were married from 1982 to 1985. During her marriage to Brian Blosil, the Dancing With the Stars alum welcomed Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Brandon, Brianna and Abigail. The former couple were also parents to son Michael who died by suicide at age 18 in February 2010.

Marie married Stephen for the second time in 2011. Now, the pair are doting grandparents to several adorable grandchildren.

What Happened to Donny Osmond?

Donny also became a grandfather after starting a family of his own with his longtime wife, Debra Glen, whom he married in 1978. The couple welcomed five sons: Donald Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher and Joshua.

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Donny and Marie teamed up for a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas in 2008. The following year, he won season 9 of Dancing With the Stars. The Pyramid host also went on to compete on The Masked Singer in 2019, placing second. He released his 65th album, Start Again, in September 2021.

“If you want to know what this album means to me, listen to the words,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “This album is about my life and the lyrics tell the story. Thank you for the love.”

What Happened to Merrill Osmond?

As for Merrill, he married his wife, Mary Carlson, in 1973. They welcomed kids Justin, Travis, Shane, Heather, Sheila and Troy. He announced Troy’s death in November 2018 at the age of 33. The vocalist and his hearing-impaired son, Justin, often work together on projects, including their podcast, Sound Advice.

What Happened to Jay Osmond?

Jay and his first wife, Kandilyn Harris, welcomed three children together: Jason, Eric and Marcus. He married his second wife, Karen Randall, in 2014. In 2022, he wrote the musical The Osmonds, based on his experiences growing up in a family band with his siblings.

What Happened to Alan Osmond?

Alan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987. His son David was diagnosed with the disease in 2005.

“I have a motto I live by – you have to be TUFF,” the military veteran told Next Avenue in June 2012. “It stands for: Target what you need to do; Understand everything you can about the challenge in front of you; Focus on how to live with or beat that challenge; Fight, Fight, Fight — you have to have the drive and desire to keep living and keep fighting for yourself and those around you.”

In addition to their son David, Alan and his wife, Suzanne Pinegar Osmond, are parents to seven more sons: Michael, Nathan, Douglas, Scott, Jon, Alex and Tyler.

What Happened to Wayne Osmond?

In 1994, after experiencing pain in his head while performing with his brothers on tour, Wayne was diagnosed with ependymoma. He underwent surgery to remove cancer from his cerebellum. The musician went through six weeks of radiation before doctors informed him that his cancer was in remission.

Six months later, he returned to the stage and was grateful for his wife Kathy White’s support throughout his cancer journey. The pair are proud parents of five children.

“The greatest part of all this is that I’ve become even closer with my sweetheart, Kathy,” he told Coping With Cancer in July 2004. “She’s an absolute angel. I’m a very, very blessed man. That’s what I am.”

What Happened to Jimmy Osmond?

Jimmy’s solo career took off before he was even a teenager with songs like “Mother of Mine” and “I’m Gonna Knock on Your Door.” He also ventured into acting, appearing on Fame and The Love Boat. Jimmy found love with his wife, Michelle Larson, whom he wed in 1991. Together they welcomed their four kids, Isabella, Sophia, Zachary and Arthur.

The Osmond Entertainment president suffered a stroke in 2018 and took a step back from performing to recover. Merrill gave fans an update on his brother’s health, sharing, “he’s getting better every day,” per The Mirror.

What Happened to Virl Osmond?

Virl made a career for himself working backstage at his family’s concerts and public appearances. He welcomed eight children with his wife, Christopher Marie Carrol: Hyrum, Virginia, Virl Jr., David, Aaron, Joseph, Olivia and Jared.

What Happened to Tom Osmond?

Tom welcomed five children with his first wife, Lyn Heslop, and four with his second spouse, Carolyn Olsen. In July 2018, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery. “He’s a miracle,” Marie told Closer in January 2019 about her second eldest brother’s recovery.