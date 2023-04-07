During a June 2021 episode of Chopped on Food Network, viewers got to see talented chef Taylor Hurt compete for the $10,000 prize. At the end of the competition, producers shared that the pre-taped episode was dedicated to Taylor after her unexpected death a few months earlier. Scroll below for more details on what happened to her and the legacy she left behind.

Who Was Taylor Hurt From ‘Chopped’?

Taylor was born on August 6, 1990, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She pursued her culinary passion and worked at The Birdhouse Cafe in the small town. The cook later moved to Brooklyn, New York, to further her career and began working at LaRina Pastificio & Vino restaurant. One of her recipes was published in the cookbook called Be Nourished.

Courtesy of Taylor Hurt/Instagram

In November 2019, Taylor reflected on her life in a heartfelt Instagram post about gratitude.

“This year has brought so many blessings and I continue to have so much to be thankful for,” the TV personality wrote. “My loving, caring family is always at the top of my list.”

The Chopped alum also gave a shout-out to her “incredible girlfriend” and “wonderful friends” in the caption. At the time, Taylor was dating Paige Pirtle and also owned a dog. Soon after her touching Instagram post, she had been selected to compete on Chopped, a lifelong dream of hers finally fulfilled.

What Happened to Taylor Hurt From ‘Chopped’?

Her last Instagram post came 10 days before her death, promoting Be Nourished and sharing an anecdote about the book’s author, Katie Dixon.

“It means so much to me to be acknowledged in your cookbook!” Taylor captioned a photo with Katie. “You are the best mentor and friend, thank you for always supporting and believing in me. I love you big!”

Taylor died on November 29, 2020, at the age of 30. No official cause of death was immediately revealed. In December 2020, the Joshua Generation Community Church, in which she once led a children’s ministry, announced Taylor’s death in a Facebook post.

“Taylor was funny, punny and cracked cheesy jokes!” the post read. “She was truly a light to all that she encountered. She will be forever remembered and missed. Our lives were touched and forever changed because we knew her!”

The culinary expert’s funeral was held in Louisville, Mississippi. Instead of flowers, her family asked donations to be made to Southern Pine Animal Shelter, “a charity dear to Taylor’s heart,” per her obituary.