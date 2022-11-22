Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.

What Happened to Sinbad?

Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, appeared as a main cast member on the series Rel from 2018 to 2019. He also continued to perform standup during and after his time on the show. In November 2020, his family revealed on Instagram that the Planes actor was recovering from a stroke.

They later created a website for fans to stay up to date on the Hollywood icon’s condition. Sinbad is a father to two kids, Paige and Royce, whom he shares with his wife, Meredith Adkins. On October 25, 2020, the American Dad alum was rushed to West Hills Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering an ischemic stroke, per the website.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

He underwent surgery to remove a blood clot that formed in his heart and traveled to his brain. Initially, he received a “promising” prognosis from doctors after they restored blood flow to his brain. However, the day after the surgery, another blood clot formed, and the performer had to undergo the same surgery for the second time. He was later transferred to Cedar Sinai Medical Center and experienced brain swelling.

Sinbad underwent a craniotomy, which is a procedure where surgeons cut an opening into his skull to relieve the swelling. He experienced some bleeding and complications during the surgery that left him in the ICU in a medically induced coma on a ventilator. In the months that followed, the entertainer opened his eyes and was weaned off of the ventilator. It was then that his family realized he “couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up.”

Where Is Sinbad Now?

Sinbad was admitted to the California Rehabilitation Institute in May 2021 to undergo “intense therapy.” He was able to return home in July 2021 after nine months of hospitalization and multiple surgeries. In November 2022, his family shared a photo on Instagram of the Michigan native learning to walk again with a walker.

“The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him,” a statement on the website read. “We are eternally grateful. Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family.”