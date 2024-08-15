Rod Stewart has suffered some health ailments that have prevented him from making multiple scheduled appearances in 2024.

What Happened to Rod Stewart?

In August 2024, Rod announced he would be extending his Las Vegas residency.

“Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore! Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!” he announced on Instagram.

That same day, he was due to perform in his 200th show of his Rod Stewart: The Hits residency. However, he announced to fans on social media that he would not be able to take the stage that night.

“I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me,” he said in a statement at the time. “I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there.”

A few days later, Rod was forced to cancel more shows following a bout with COVID-19.

“We regret to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV and his August 10 show in Lincoln, CA have been postponed as the singer recovers from a summer strain of COVID-19″ a statement on his social media accounts read. “The Lincoln, CA concert at Thunder Valley Casino will now be on August 18, and his concert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Stateline, NV concert will now be August 20. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled shows.”

John Medina/Getty Images

Prior to canceling shows, Rod, who previously battled prostate cancer, opened up about gearing up for his 80th birthday.

“I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear,” he told The Sun in July 2024. “We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.”

The “Sailing” singer also revealed some of his pre-show and post-show rituals, including having a few alcoholic beverages with his team.

“The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?” he told the outlet. “You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.”

As for his drink of choice, he usually has Bacardi before the show.

“After a show we all get stuck into the martinis,” he said. “Most bands all go home and go to bed but we don’t. We have a big old party.”

But those close to the Grammy winner are fearing for his health.

“Rod always prided himself in his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them,” an insider told Closer in August 2024. “But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he’s done to himself.”

“Rod’s gotta realize that continued drinking will only wreck his reputation and his health,” the source added. “It stops being cute when you’re nearly 80!“

Is Rod Stewart Retiring?

While he has faced some health issues in 2024, Rod assured fans that he is “not retiring” in June 2023. “No, no, no, no, no, no. I love what I do,” he told People at the time.

He also expressed an interest in exploring a different musical genre than his usual rock ’n’ roll.

“This will be the last time ’round, I think, to do the rock ‘n’ roll stuff because I want to move on to swing music and the Great American Song Book,” he explained. “But I’m not taking my songs to the cemetery and burying them. I might bring them out on the odd occasion, but I basically would like to put them to rest for a little while. No more big tours. I’ve said farewell to Australia and New Zealand and Mexico, so it’s time to say farewell to the U.S. now.”