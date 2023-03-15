Talented brother and sister duo Leanne and Steve Ford are two of the biggest innovators who have appeared on HGTV. In the series Restored by the Fords, the siblings tackled home renovation projects in Pittsburgh, bringing creativity and out-of-the-box ideas to each house. Scroll below to find out what happened to the HGTV stars.



What Happened to Leanne and Steve Ford?

Leanne and Steve’s home improvement journey began when she purchased a historic schoolhouse to live in and searched for contractors to help renovate the place.

“She had this vision, and she would instantly go into a room and just start wrecking stuff,” Steve told HGTV before the season 1 premiere. “Then it had to be fixed to her taste and liking. She knew I could do it, so I got the phone call. I think she knew she had, like, a safety net. She could knock out walls and then her brother would come fix them.”

After completing the personal project, the interior designer and the contractor realized they worked well together. They started designing and restoring homes for their friends, which eventually turned into their full-time business.

Season 1 of Restored by the Fords aired in January 2018 on HGTV. The first episode saw the pair renovate a family home for a young couple. In the episodes that followed, they tackled a Victorian house built in the 1800s and a client’s childhood home. The second season of the series aired in March 2019. HGTV did not announce any plans for a third season of the program.

Where Are Leanne and Steve Ford Now?

After a brief TV hiatus, Leanne and Steve returned to HGTV with a new show called Home Again With the Fords. The seven-episode series saw the design stars go back to their roots, helping renovate old homes while preserving their structural integrity.

“People all over the country are now returning to the places they grew up. And what a wonderful place to be,” Leanne told HGTV in January 2021. “It truly is a privilege to help people come home again, and to create a space they love.”

Courtesy of Steve Ford/Instagram

Steve also experienced a huge milestone in his personal life — becoming a dad. The construction expert and his wife, Andrea Cargill, welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in June 2022. As if the family’s bond couldn’t get any sweeter, Leanne, who shares daughter Ever with her husband, Erik Allen Ford, designed her nephew’s nursery. The couple added a very unique design element to the ceiling of Jack’s room.

“We put in an oversized disco ball. That’s my trademark design must-have,” Steve told People a day after his son’s birth. “We’ve had disco balls over dining tables, in living rooms and I thought it was time to see one in a nursery.”