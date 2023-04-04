In 1977, Grant Goodeve made his debut as David Bradford on ABC’s Eight Is Enough, the eldest son of Tom Bradford and Joan Wells Bradford. He remained on the series until the final episode aired in 1981 and later joined other members of the original cast in some of the spinoff films. Scroll below for details on what happened to Grant after the show and where he is today.

What Happened to Grant Goodeve From ‘Eight Is Enough’?

The character David was originally played by Mark Hamill in the 1977 Eight Is Enough pilot. He ended up forfeiting the role when the show was picked up for its first season due to his involvement in the Star Wars film franchise. Grant took over the role of the eldest Bradford child and subsequently appeared in more than 100 episodes of the series.

Shutterstock

The Connecticut native had minor film and television experience prior to taking on the role in the comedy-drama, appearing in Law of the Land, Aloha Paradise and Hot Rod. Eight Is Enough was his big break, making Grant a Hollywood heartthrob in his early 20s. After the 1981 series finale, he acted in The Love Boat, One Life to Live and Fantasy Island before portraying David again in 1987’s Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion.

In 1989, Grant starred in the film An Eight Is Enough Wedding, one year before landing an arc as Rick Pederson on Northern Exposure. The Dynasty alum also earned acting credits from 7th Heaven, Army Wives, Devious Maids and Twin Peaks.

Where Is Grant Goodeve Now?

Grant’s most recent film appearance came in 2021’s Christmas in the Pines. He moved to the Pacific Northwest with his wife, Deborah Lynn Ketcham, and their three kids. In January 2023, the couple spoke out after the death of Grant’s onscreen brother Adam Rich, who played Nicholas Bradford in Eight Is Enough.

“Adam’s passing is beyond sad to us, especially when we consider the early days of the show,” he told People after his costars death at age 54. “During Christmas week of 1977, my wife, Debbie, and I took Adam back to our family homes in Vermont.”

Grant and Debbie will never forget the memories they made during the trip.

“We had a great time, and he was a big hit with all our family and friends!” he continued. “We also taught him to ski, which he picked up very quickly. We were so inspired by our time with Adam that Debbie and I decided we wanted to have children and we were married the next spring.”