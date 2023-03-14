It’s been a while since HGTV viewers have seen Bristol and Aubrey Marunde tackle new properties on Flip or Flop Vegas. The married home renovation duo began their journey as TV hosts on the series in 2017 but have remained away from the spotlight in recent years. Scroll below for details on where they are now.

What Happened to Aubrey and Bristol Marunde From ‘Flip or Flop Vegas’?

Flip or Flop Vegas is derived from Flip or Flop, which was hosted by Tarek El Moussa and his former wife, Christina Hall. Aubrey, a realtor, teamed up with her contractor hubby for the spinoff that saw them flipping homes across Nevada.

Courtesy of Bristol Marunde/Instagram

In addition to dishing out home improvement expertise, Bristol is a former UFC fighter. He appeared on the competition series The Ultimate Fighter in 2012 before making his UFC debut the following year. The mixed martial artist is thankful for his UFC career because it’s actually how he met his wife in 2009.

​​”We got to talking about real estate. It just so happened that I was buying a house and she was a realtor at the time, and she magically pulled out the card and said give me a call,” Bristol recalled of meeting Aubrey at a UFC fight during a March 2018 interview with E! News. “I asked her out for coffee a day later and we talked all about real estate and each other and what we wanted.”

The couple got married in 2015, two years before they started their Flip or Flop Vegas journey. After the success of season 1, the show was renewed for a second season which aired in 2018 followed by season 3 in 2019.

Where Are Bristol and Aubrey Marunde Now?

So far, HGTV has not announced whether Flip or Flop Vegas will be returning for a fourth season. Amid their hiatus from TV, Aubrey also took a break from posting on Instagram. Her most recent post was in August 2022. The designer shared a photo of a home she flipped in Seattle where she spent the summer.

Bristol also posted some photos of homes he has remodeled since his Flip or Flop Vegas days. The athlete and the home improvement expert have been living a quiet life out of the spotlight with their kids, Kale and Kane.

“I’ve been slowing down in life to have more quality time with my boys,” the dad of two captioned a photo with Kale in May 2022. “Life is too good to miss out on these moments.”