Longtime fans of Fixer Upper definitely remember Charmaine Hooper and Chuck Codd’s jaw-dropping home renovation during season 1. Chip and Joanna Gaines saw so much potential in the couple’s Waco, Texas, property and worked their magic to turn it into the perfect family home. Scroll below to find out what happened to the pair after the show.

What Happened to Charmaine Hooper and Chuck Codd From ‘Fixer Upper’?

Charmaine and Chuck had successful careers as professional athletes before their Fixer Upper appearance, with both former soccer players ready to begin the next chapter in their lives. Chuck got a job coaching at Baylor University, sparking their decision to move to Waco.

The lovebirds, who got married in 2002, purchased an abandoned house built in 1927 for $24,008. Their daughter, Charlie, was 9 years old at the time and they were ready to turn the estate into their forever home.

In the episode titled “Embracing Revitalization,” Chip and Joanna tackled the massive 3,284-square-foot renovation. While it was difficult to look past the overgrown shrubbery on the exterior and decaying walls and ceilings in the interior, the HGTV alums knew there was potential in the property. After six weeks of renovations, the family got to see the big reveal of their new and improved home.

After investing $100,000 into their home makeover, Charmaine and Chuck’s property value rose to $150,000. “I know I’m biased, but it’s the best house on the block!” Charmaine gushed about her gorgeous abode during the episode.

Where Are Charmaine Hooper and Chuck Codd Now?

After appearing on Fixer Upper, Charmaine and Chuck made the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home available for rentals on Airbnb and Vrbo. The duo later put the house on the market for $1.2 million, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

“The open floor plan includes a large kitchen island, a perfect gathering spot while guests or host displays their culinary skills, in addition to the charming banquette Joanna Gaines cleverly designed for dining,” the description on the website says.

As for their daughter, Charlie, she followed in the footsteps of her parents, inheriting their love for soccer.

“Charlie’s been around soccer since she’s been born,” Charmaine told ECNL in January 2021. “I was still playing and at like two months, she came on a European tour with the Canadian National Team with me. My husband coaches and she’s been around teams and the girls. So, she’s learned from the very beginning.”