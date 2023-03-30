One of the most memorable renovations in the history of Fixer Upper was the shotgun house that Chip and Joanna Gaines completely transformed. The Magnolia Network stars helped clients Cameron and Jessica Bell turn the historic home into a modern love nest during a season 3 episode. Scroll below to find out what happened to the couple after the show.

What Happened to Cameron and Jessica Bell From ‘Fixer Upper’?

Cameron and Jessica decided to purchase the shotgun house for $28,000, a small single-story residence that needed some serious remodeling. They looked to Chip and Joanna to work their magic on the property, though it came with some major challenges. The historic 720-square-foot home was built in the 1920s and was one of two shotgun houses left standing in Waco, Texas.

“When we began work on this house, it quickly became clear that it was going to be one of our most unique fixers to date,” Joanna admitted in a March 2016 blog post. “The house had been abandoned and was overrun by critters. We needed to bring this thing back to life, but we also do our very best to maximize every square inch into livable space.”

Courtesy of Jessica Bell/Instagram

This episode saw the home renovation stars talk a lot about maximizing all areas within the interior and not making the small home feel cluttered. Chip and Joanna had the fantastic idea to remove the old roof of the home to add a loft for extra living space. In addition to installing a new roof, they also added a ship ladder staircase instead of bulky wooden steps that would take up more space.

“Ultimately, the Bell project ended up becoming one of my favorite homes we’ve had the opportunity to bring back to life,” Joanna penned. “And this was definitely one of the top five most dramatic Fixer Upper reveals we’ve worked on. The Bell family was an adventurous couple that could see the potential in this tiny house. As always, we hope they’re happy here for years to come.”

Where Are Cameron and Jessica Bell Now?

After appearing on Fixer Upper, Cameron and Jessica actually did not end up living in their newly renovated home. Instead, they decided to rent the property on Airbnb beginning in 2017, charging just over $300 per night. The one-bedroom abode, located just minutes from the Magnolia Silos, still remains listed on the platform.

The couple also ended up placing the home on the market in 2017 for a whopping $950,000. Cameron explained the decision to list the house for more than 30 times its original price and the reaction the family got from Fixer Upper viewers.

“I think it’s a case of sticker shock,” he told the Waco Tribune-Herald. “I know the price has turned some heads because people typically look at the property as a single-family residence, but I view it as investment property.”