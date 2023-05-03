During season 3 of Fixer Upper, which aired in January 2016, Chip and Joanna Gaines converted a Lacey Lakeview, Texas, barn into a chic home. The Magnolia Network couple labeled the project “Barndominium” and the name certainly stuck. Scroll below for details on what happened to the famous property after the show.

What Happened to the ‘Barndominium’ From ‘Fixer Upper’?

Fixer Upper clients Todd and Lexia Meek were excited to bring their dream of owning a barn-style home to life with the help of Chip and Joanna. The design duo completely reworked the bottom floor of the property to turn it into the perfect entertainment space for the Meek family.

“The downstairs gathering room is really the heart of this little barn and what makes the house come alive,” Joanna wrote on the Magnolia blog after the episode aired on HGTV. “The Meeks love to host family and friends for dinner parties, so this unique and inspiring space is perfect for their lifestyle. To really highlight the room, my carpenter, Clint Harp, built this amazing 17-foot table.”

YouTube

The home improvement experts also called upon the help of metal expert Jimmy Don Holmes to create the perfect decor for the walls of the dining area. The finished result was absolutely stunning, with Chip and Joanna once again proving that their renovation skills know no limits.

“The Barndominium was a blast for us to transform, and we hope the Meek family is able to retreat here to relax and reconnect with their family and friends for many years to come,” the Magnolia Table author reflected.

Who Owns the ‘Barndominium’ From ‘Fixer Upper’ Now?

Shortly after Todd and Lexia’s episode of Fixer Upper aired on television, the pair moved out of state. They sold their newly renovated home to Kristi Bass. The five-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is currently listed on Airbnb for rental.

After season 3 of Fixer Upper aired on television and more of the properties featured on the show were used as vacation rentals, Chip and Joanna spoke out about some changes being made to their business.

“We want to do remodels for clients’ homes. That’s the true intent of the show, and we want to ensure that does not get lost in this new vacation rental trend,” Brock Murphy, the couple’s spokesman, said in an August 2016 statement, per the Waco Tribune-Herald. “What started off with perfectly understandable intentions could cast a shadow of a doubt on the much bigger picture, and we are going to do our best to protect that moving forward.”