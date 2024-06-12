What Happened to Emilio Estevez? The Actor's Life Today

Emilio Estevez rose to fame in the ‘80s as part of the infamous Brat Pack. He starred in hit films like St. Elmo’s Fire, The Breakfast Club and Young Guns, but since then, Emilio has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. With Andrew McCarthy’s documentary, Brats, premiering on June 13, 2024, fans are eager to learn what happened to Emilio since his days as a teen heartthrob.

Who Is Emilio Estevez?

Emilio comes from a famous family with his dad, Hollywood star Martin Sheen, and brother Charlie Sheen. He was born on May 12, 1962, and made his screen debut in the TV movie To Climb a Mountain in 1982. One year later, he nabbed the role of Two-Bit Matthews in the classic film The Outsiders.

What Happened to Emilio Estevez?

After The Outsiders, Emilio became the unofficial leader of the Brat Pack after his role in The Breakfast Club. He starred as the popular jock, Andrew Clark, alongside fellow teen stars Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy and Anthony Michael Hall. As the ‘80s petered out, several members of the Brat Pack saw their careers close to drying up as they became too old for the coming-of-age dramas that made them so popular. However, Emilio went on to star in 1992’s The Mighty Ducks.

In the early ‘80s, Emilio dated actress Mimi Rogers, and was involved on-and-off with model Carey Salley, whom he fathered a son and daughter with. He famously dated and subsequently proposed to fellow Brat Pack member Demi Moore in 1995, but Demi called off the wedding once she learned Emilio had been unfaithful. The same year Disney introduced the world to The Mighty Ducks, Emilio married singer Paula Abdul. Unfortunately, their relationship ended just two years later. ​

After The Mighty Ducks, Emilio began to focus on work behind the camera. He directed 2006’s Bobby, which won a Hollywood Film Award, and 2010’s The Way. In 2018, he wrote, produced and acted in the film The Public, which costarred other popular ‘80s stars like Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin. ​When Disney rebooted The Mighty Ducks franchise with the TV series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in 2021, Emilio reprised his role as hockey coach Gordon Bombay.

Barry King / Getty Images

What Is the Brat Pack?

The Brat Pack was a term coined by a 1985 New York Magazine article about some of the hottest teen stars at the time. Emilio, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moor, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall and Andrew McCarthy all became associated with the nickname and never managed to shed the label.

Emilio Estevez’s Feelings on the Brat Pack

The Loaded Weapon 1 actor has never been especially excited to be known as a member of the Brat Pack over the years. Much of his annoyance with the label comes from people’s inability to not question him about his time in the popular teen group.

“That [term] will be on my tombstone,” Emilio told The Guardian in an interview published on January 10, 2020. “It’s annoying because Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon have worked together more than any of us have. We just made two movies and somehow it morphed into something else.”

In Andrew’s Brats, the Pretty in Pink star stops by to visit Emilio and get his thoughts on the label and how it attached itself to ​him and his costars for years. Emilio believed that the Brat Pack had some advantages early on, but said it “ultimately it did more harm than good.”

“It created the perception that we were lightweights,” he added.