HGTV has produced so many hit home improvement shows led by power couples, including the beloved series Desert Flippers. The program saw Eric and Lindsey Bennett renovate homes in Palm Springs, California, while juggling their lives as parents of three kids. Scroll below to find out what happened to the married TV duo.

What Happened to Eric and Lindsey Bennett From ‘Desert Flippers’?

Season 1 of Desert Flippers aired in August 2016. HGTV viewers were introduced to Eric and Lindsey in the pilot, a husband-and-wife team with a mission to renovate 20 properties per year. The home makeovers certainly came with its own set of challenges, like battling the intense heat, rattlesnakes, scorpions and more.

Courtesy of Eric and Lindsey Bennett/Instagram

After a successful first season, the pair returned with season 2 in July 2017, reviving a ‘90s style house in the premiere episode. Season 3 of the home design phenomenon began airing in July 2018. Whether the show would be returning for season 4 was up in the air.

“So, we don’t know. The direction that we’re going it’s kind of ever-changing and it’s kind of nice to take a breather and assess,” Lindsey told The Desert Sun in January 2019 about the fate of the show.

Eric also weighed in on the likelihood of the series getting picked up for a fourth season.

“The other big factor is you have to look at the real estate market,” he said. “Four or five years ago you could trip on the sidewalk and find a distressed property. But property values are pretty high right now and there’s a lot of people trying to get a piece of Palm Springs and the desert in general. And for us to sign up to do another 14 flips is a pretty big commitment. So, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. But we’re really enjoying our downtime.”

Where Are Eric and Lindsey Bennett Now?

HGTV has yet to officially announce if Desert Flippers will return to the network for another season. In their time away from TV, Eric and Lindsey have been spending plenty of time with their three sons, Graham, Roman and Dean.

In September 2022, the design duo took to their joint Instagram account to announce that their dog was expecting puppies. While offering their congratulations in the comments section of the post, one fan also questioned whether Eric and Lindsey would ever return to HGTV.

“Congrats on puppies. I suppose there’s no chance of more Desert Flippers seasons coming out? Yours was my favorite of that genre,” the fan wrote, prompting the couple to respond, “Never say never!”