After earning critical acclaim for roles in several drama films over a span of three decades, Daniel Day-Lewis shocked the world when he announced his retirement from acting in 2017. Since then, fans have wondered what happened to the Lincoln star. Keep scrolling to find out where he is now.

What Happened to Daniel Day-Lewis?

The England-born entertainer kicked off his acting career in the early ‘80s with roles in Artemis 81, Frost in May and The Bounty. Daniel won his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 1990 for his role in My Left Foot. He went on to bring home the honor two more times for his work in 2007’s There Will Be Blood and 2012’s Lincoln.

Daniel made his most recent acting appearance in 2017’s Phantom Thread, in which he received another Academy Award nomination. He lost to Gary Oldman who took home the Best Actor Award for his work in Darkest Hour.

Mark Von Holden/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Why Did Daniel Day-Lewis Retire From Acting?

Before attending the 2018 Academy Awards, it was announced in a statement that Daniel would be stepping away from acting.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” his rep, Leslee Dart, said in a statement to Variety in June 2017. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”

The Nine actor later revealed the reason behind his decision to leave Hollywood.

“I knew it was uncharacteristic to put out a statement,” he told W Magazine in November 2017. “But I did want to draw a line. I didn’t want to get sucked back into another project. All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.”

Where Is Daniel Day-Lewis Now?

Daniel has kept a pretty low profile since making his retirement announcement. In May 2023, the Gandhi actor was spotted out during a rare public appearance with his wife, Rebecca Miller, in New York City. The couple share two children, sons Ronan and Cashel. Daniel is also a dad to his eldest child, Gabriel-Kane, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Isabelle Adjani.