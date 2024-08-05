What Happened to Cybill Shepherd? See Where the Actress Is Today

Cybill Shepherd conquered all avenues of the entertainment sphere at the height of her fame. In 2024, the Taxi Driver actress was seen out during a rare appearance, looking nearly unrecognizable.

Inside Cybill Shepherd’s Career

Cybill, born in 1950 in Memphis, was a beauty queen and model before venturing into acting. In 1971, Cybill starred in her first film, The Last Picture Show, with Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Ellen Burstyn, Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. The Peter Bogdanovich-directed drama cemented her status as a key player in Hollywood, earning her a Golden Globe nomination.

She went on to star in The Heartbreak Kid in 1972 and 1974’s Daisy Miller, the latter of which was another collaboration with Bogdanovich. They also worked together on 1975’s At Long Last Love. The pair were romantically involved while Bogdanovich was still married to Polly Platt. He and Platt then divorced in 1971.

“I was very attracted to her. The first shot in the movie theater, when she comes up the aisle and in her close-up she says, ‘What are y’all doing back here in the dark?’ — just before that, we had been sitting in the theater, and she was in the row ahead of me,” Bogdanovich recalled filming The Last Picture Show during an interview with Vulture in 2019. “I said to her, ‘I don’t know who I want to sleep with more, you or [Cybill’s character] Jacy.’ She actually blushed, and they said, ‘OK, we’re ready, Cybill,’ and that shot was done right after that moment.”

Their relationship lasted eight years. Bogdanovich died in January 2022 at age 82. Cybill decided to move back to Tennessee after finding her footing in Hollywood with roles in Taxi Driver, Special Delivery and more. In 1978, Cybill married David Ford, and they welcomed daughter Clementine Ford in 1979.

In 1982, Cybill decided to make her Hollywood return after divorcing David. She starred in The Yellow Rose from 1983 to 1984 before landing Moonlighting in 1985. The movie star admitted to experiencing some friction with costar Bruce Willis on set.

“We were always fighting. We were kind of like rats in a cage,” she told Closer in September 2019. “We did a lot of overlapping [dialogue] and had to keep firing sound people because they would say, ‘Well, you have to [speak] separately,’ and Glenn would go, ‘No, we don’t.’ It’s an interesting challenge.”

Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

In 1987, Cybill married her second husband, Bruce Oppenheim. Together, they welcomed twins Ariel and Cyrus. Their marriage ended in 1990.

Moonlighting ended in 1989, with Cybill going on to land her own sitcom, Cybill, in 1990. She starred alongside Alicia Witt and Dedee Pfeiffer in the four-season series, winning a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1996. The show came to an end in 1998.

In the decade that followed, Cybill appeared in The L Word, Martha Behind Bars, Detective and more.

Where Is Cybill Shepherd Today?

Cybill continued to make acting appearances well throughout the early and mid-2000s, joining The Client List in 2012. Most recently, she acted in the TV movie How to Murder Your Husband in 2023. That same year, the star stopped to sign autographs for fans in New York City during a visit.

In late July 2024, she was spotted out running errands in Los Angeles at age 74, wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.

MEGA

She was also seen out in June 2024 taking a stroll in another casual look. Cybill recently shared the motto she has been living by throughout her career.

“Years ago, one of my mentors, Orson Welles, told me, ‘A career is made not by what you do but by what you don’t do,'” she said during a January 2023 interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But so much about these past few years has been about saying yes to things in life, and it’s really paid off. … Try saying yes to things in life, because it opens up whole new worlds. Get out there. Take chances. No just means you’re sitting at home and knitting. I don’t knit.”