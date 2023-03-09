Family is at the center of HGTV’s Home Town. Erin and Ben Napier are always introducing the audience to their family members and friends who have helped bring their home renovations to life. Fans are particularly curious about Ben’s brother Jesse Napier and what happened to him. Scroll below to find out where he is now.

What Happened to Ben Napier’s Brother Jesse Napier on ‘Home Town’?

Jesse has made several appearances on Home Town over the years, including the episode where he and his wife, Lauren Napier, received a home makeover from Erin and Ben. At the time of the season 5 renovation, the newlywed couple were awaiting the arrival of their first child.

Jesse, Ben’s youngest brother, met Lauren on the dance floor at a wedding and the pair have been inseparable ever since. He proposed to the beauty at Southern Antiques in Laurel, Mississippi, in February 2019 with a little help from Erin and Ben. Jesse married his dream girl in June 2019 on the Green House lawn in Laurel.

Courtesy of Jesse Napier/Instagram

After their wedding, Jesse and Lauren knew they wanted to move into a bigger house in the historic town where they would have plenty of room to grow their family.

“I feel like we’ve been looking at houses since we began dating. We’ve always seen ourselves in Laurel, and we knew that we’d do the show if it ever worked out for us,” Lauren said in a June 2021 Laurel Mercantile blog post. “We knew our house would be beautiful since Erin and Ben would have to come back to it for the rest of their lives!”

After finding their dream home on TV, the Laurel-based duo welcomed their daughter, Nell Marie Napier, in June 2021. Jesse and Lauren are also business owners, with their own framing business called Napier Frames. Erin and Ben have visited the storefront on multiple episodes of their series to find the perfect frames for some of their projects.

Where Is Jesse Napier Now?

When Erin and Ben purchased a second home in Mississippi to vacation with their two daughters, Helen and Mae, they turned to Jesse and Lauren to help them frame the artwork in the house. The lovebirds took some time off from working in their Laurel storefront in January 2023 for a very sweet reason — to prepare for the arrival of their little boy, Hank Howard Napier.

“I can’t imagine having children anywhere other than Laurel,” the dad of two reflected on Instagram after the birth of his son. “Our friends and family have really showed out.”