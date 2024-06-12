Dolly Parton is ready to tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen for a cameo in Jennifer Aniston‘s remake of 9 to 5, the 1980 workplace comedy that costarred Dolly, 78, Jane Fonda, 86, and Lily Tomlin, 84.

“I’m hoping they use my song, and I’m hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane and me come back in,” the country icon says.

Dolly would also love to see her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, cast in her role as Doralee Rhodes.

“Wouldn’t she be great? Well, she knows me. She knows the memories that I have [from 9 to 5],” she shares.

The “Jolene” singer says she first talked to the Friends star, 55, about being involved in the remake in 2018.

“Years ago, when we did the movie Dumplin’, there was some mention she might want to do 9 to 5, and I said, ‘Oh, that would be great,'” Dolly says.

Although she didn’t appear in the film, which costarred Jennifer and Danielle Macdonald, she allowed the filmmakers to use her music for the soundtrack, and even recorded a new song with Sia for it.