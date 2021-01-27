This article was originally published on My CBD FAQ. To view the original article, click here.

Any young product in the market is going to evoke curiosity among potential customers, and CBD is no exception, especially with the quick progress it made to the list of trending products. Only in 2018 was CBD made legal in the US and by 2020, the products has made a big name in the US markets. In this session, we address some of the frequently asked questions about CBD.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a plant compound, to be precise, a cannabinoid found in the plants that belong to the cannabis family. Cannabis sativa plant species has two plants, hemp and marijuana, both of which can be used to extract CBD. However, the CBD products that we get in the market are derived from hemp and not marijuana.

According to the spectrum option it belongs to, a CBD product may contain other plant compounds too. For instance, a full spectrum CBD product contains CBD, THC (less than 0.3%), other cannabinoids, and terpenes. A broad-spectrum CBD product contains all compounds in full spectrum except THC while CBD isolate contains no compound except CBD.

Is CBD Legal In The US?

The Farm Bill of 2018 led to the legalization of CBD. Prior to the Farm Bill, CBD belonged to the list of Federal Controlled Drug Substances and its production, sale and transport was not legal in the US. Farm Bill recognized CBD as an agricultural product removing it from the list of controlled drug substances.

Although it has legalized CBD, the bill has specifically mentioned the permissible source and its nature. It exclusively identifies hemp derived CBD as a legal substance and defines hemp as any cannabis sativa plant and any part of it that contains not more than 0.3% THC.

The definition explains why marijuana derived CBD does not enjoy the legal status of CBD derived from hemp. Marijuana contains 30% and more THC and the high presence of THC in the CBD products made from marijuana source will undoubtedly be deemed illegal.

Does CBD Get You High?

Due to its intoxicating nature, THC can give the users a high. However, CBD products contain minimal amounts of THC (less than 0.3%) alleviating the worries of getting a high on using one. There is absolutely no chance of getting a high by using a CBD product that has less than 0.3% THC.

Although the worries of intoxication on using CBD are baseless, the possibility of a drug test failure due to the presence of THC in CBD products cannot be ignored completely. Drug tests screen for THC and the trace quantities of THC in full spectrum CBD could fail you in a drug test. If you have to take regular drug tests as part of your job, it is advisable to choose broad spectrum CBD or CBD isolate over full spectrum CBD, as they lack THC.

What Are The Different Types Of CBD Products?

The options in CBD products seem to be endless. There is a multitude of product options matching the particular needs of the users and preferred modes of consumption. Here is a list of some of the popular CBD product types:

Sublingual CBD products – CBD oils and CBD tinctures

Vape CBD products – CBD shatter, CBD wax etc

Ingestible CBD products – CBD edibles

Topical CBD products – CBD creams, lotions, salves etc.

Sublingual CBD products are taken sublingually by placing it under the tongue for about 60 seconds before you swallow it, enabling the direct absorption of CBD into the bloodstream via the sublingual glands. Vape CBD products are heated up inside vaping instruments, and the vapors generated are inhaled. CBD edibles are prepared by infusing traditional edibles with CBD, whereas topical CBD products are applied directly on the skin surface.

What Are The Ways To Ensure The Quality Of CBD Products?

You cannot ignore the possibilities of the involvement of fraudulent CBD manufacturers in the CBD industry, which is why you should not make a random product choice when you are in a CBD store. When you pick a CBD product from the store, check its label thoroughly to ensure that the THC content is less than 0.3%. If the label lacks the information, better avoid buying the product.

The quality of the CBD extraction method determines the overall quality of the CBD product. Extraction methods like CO 2 extraction and ethanol extraction guarantees better purity than methods that use toxic solvents like butane. Check the product label to find out if it uses the best extraction methods.

Third party lab test results assures the buyers about the product quality and the test results will be usually given in the product label or in the brand’s official website. Find out the third party results to make sure you are buying the best quality product.

Clearing the misconceptions about CBD and making people adequately informed about it can help the benefits of CBD reach more people.

