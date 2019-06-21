Tough times. Wendy Williams is apparently struggling to stay sober following her divorce from Kevin Hunter. “Wendy is not in a good place,” a source told Us Weekly. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control.”

The 54-year-old revealed to viewers in March that she was getting help for her drug problems. “Sometime now and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she admitted on The Wendy Williams Show at the time. “When you see me come to work, glammed up, right after the show, I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you two hours a day. I like to take care of my body and you know, I have had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment, I don’t know how. God was sitting on my shoulder, and I just stopped it. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I am living it, and I am telling you it.”

Then, in April, the mom of one announced she would be leaving her treatment facility. “I am moving out of [the] sober house in just a few days, you know. It will be Wendy on her own. I know, I know,” she told the audience as they gave her a huge round of applause. “I have to tell you, you know I have been dealing issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son. Believe me, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day and no telephone, and you think, ‘This is my life’ at the sober house. It’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

However, Wendy is trying to move on with her life. The brunette beauty was recently spotted with Marc Tomblin — a 27-year-old hunk. The Emmy nominee shared a photo of them holding hands near a swimming pool on June 10.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! … #oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife.”

Stay strong, girl!