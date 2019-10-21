Jewel

Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival

Wellness Your Way Festival Begins — See the Photos From Day 1!

News
Oct 21, 2019 3:45 pm·
By
Picture

The 2019 Wellness Your Way Festival kicked off on October 11 at Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center. The three-day event is full celebrities and fitness gurus spreading their wisdom on how to live a healthier life! The fest was full of panels for guests to learn all about nutrition, the latest in gym workout trends and so much more!

Scroll through to see some of the highlights from day one of the Wellness Your Way Festival.

 

More in News
Wellness Your Way Festival Day 3 Cincinnati
Inside Day 3 of Cincinnati's Wellness Your Way Festival
Singer-songwriter Jewel and Community Engagement Manager, Kroger Health Jane Diekers visits vender booths during day 2 wellness your way festival 2019
Celebrities Attend Wellness Your Way Festival Day 2 — See Photos!
Jewel_Philip-Macias-2-wellness-fest
Jewel’s Wellness Your Way Festival Is Coming to Cincinnati
Picture
closer Exclusives!