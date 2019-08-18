The annual Wellness Your Way Festival is well underway in Denver, Colorado! Day one of the festival, which is presented by King Soopers, kicked off on August 16, 2019, and festival attendees were treated to a ton of fun activities geared towards health and wellness. Festival co-founder Jewel gave a very special performance with her father, Atz Kilcher, and she also joined in on the Founded by Women panel. Festival-goers were also able to participate in group work out classes led by Katie Austin and Denise Austin and Jillian Michaels. Scroll through the gallery below for photos from Day One of the 2019 Wellness Your Way Festival.