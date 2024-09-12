Closer shares five simple ways to lower your blood pressure and keep your health on track!

Eat Right: “When people talk about sugar, most people think it’s the sweets they need to avoid, and that’s of course true,” says Dr. Minna Woo, director of Toronto’s Banting & Best Diabetes Centre. “But what’s more common is the starchy carbohydrates (such as bread and pasta). These are the most deadly culprits that will raise their sugar levels.” On the plus side, taking in more fiber, via foods such as fruits and vegetables, can slow your digestion and regulate sugar absorption better.

Drink Smart: While passing on sugary drinks like soda seems obvious, drinking more water may not. But, says Dr. Sonya Khan, an endocrine specialist at Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center, “water helps your kidneys filter out excess sugar through urine. So, the more hydrated you are, the more urine you’ll have, which flushes out sugar in the body.”