5 Simple Ways to Lower Your Blood Sugar: Follow These Tips to Stay Healthy and Prevent Illness
Closer shares five simple ways to lower your blood pressure and keep your health on track!
Eat Right: “When people talk about sugar, most people think it’s the sweets they need to avoid, and that’s of course true,” says Dr. Minna Woo, director of Toronto’s Banting & Best Diabetes Centre. “But what’s more common is the starchy carbohydrates (such as bread and pasta). These are the most deadly culprits that will raise their sugar levels.” On the plus side, taking in more fiber, via foods such as fruits and vegetables, can slow your digestion and regulate sugar absorption better.
Drink Smart: While passing on sugary drinks like soda seems obvious, drinking more water may not. But, says Dr. Sonya Khan, an endocrine specialist at Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center, “water helps your kidneys filter out excess sugar through urine. So, the more hydrated you are, the more urine you’ll have, which flushes out sugar in the body.”
Get Moving: “Studies have shown that exercise helps to regulate blood sugar,” points out Lena Beal, a therapeutic dietitian at Georgia’s Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. “Physical activity helps the body release the glucose stored in our muscles and use it. This also improves how your body uses insulin.” A good rule of thumb is to aim for 150 minutes of activity per week.
Sleep Tight: Among the many benefits of shut-eye: “Sleep might also lower unhealthy blood sugar levels,” explain the folks at the Sleep Foundation. “Decreased sleep is a risk factor for increased blood sugar levels. Even partial sleep deprivation over one night increases insulin resistance, which can in turn increase blood sugar levels. As a result, a lack of sleep has been associated with diabetes.”
Don’t Stress: Per experts at the Cleveland Clinic: “Because stress impacts blood sugar, it’s important to find ways to cope, such as hobbies, exercise or talk therapy. And steer clear of coping mechanisms that negatively affect your blood sugar, like overeating or drinking alcohol.”