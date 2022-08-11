Academy Award winner Viola Davis had her life forever changed when she became a mom! The Fences actress and her husband, Julius Tennon, adopted their daughter, Genesis Tennon, in 2011. Keep scrolling to learn more about their only child together.

Who Is Viola Davis’ Daughter, Genesis Tennon?

Viola and Julius got married in 2003. He was already a dad to two children from a previous relationship at the time of their nuptials. The couple decided they wanted to expand their family together and were incredibly happy when Genesis came into their lives.

“[She] really is a new beginning,” Viola said on stage about her daughter at Elle’s 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute, two days after becoming a mom.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Is Genesis Tennon an Actress?

It comes as no surprise that just like both of her parents, Genesis was bit by the acting bug. She earned her first credited acting role in 2019, voicing the character Vivi in The Angry Birds Movie 2. The youngster hit the red carpet premiere of the film with her proud parents.

“It feels great. I’m nervous. I’m excited. All at the same time,” Genesis told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And I just really can’t wait to see the movie.”

While the Finding Me author is incredibly happy about her daughter’s acting gig, she explained she would support her in any career path she chooses in the future.

“I don’t know if she wants to be an actress,” Viola said on the red carpet at her daughter’s first movie premiere. “I mean, the last time I checked, she wanted to be a Navy Seal. I was really happy about that because I want her to be able to handle herself.”

Genesis looks up to her history-making mom so much! The budding actress even dressed up like Viola for Halloween in 2015.

“So … the Elsa costume? Didn’t work for her. The Pirate? A no go. So, she finally said, ‘I just want to be YOU, mommy!’ So … uhh … this is ME,” Viola captioned a photo of her child wearing a version of her past Emmys look.

The happy couple celebrated their little one’s 12th birthday in July 2022. Viola posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram, full of adorable throwback photos from her childhood.

“Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine,” she captioned the post.