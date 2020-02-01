What a sweet look back! Before Victoria Beckham became a big-time fashion icon, she was just a regular kid — and she recently shared a cute throwback of her younger self.

“I was sporty from an early age,” the 45-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 1, alongside the pic from way back when. “Which little Beckham looks like me?” Take a look at the photo below!

People were quick to respond with who they believe which one of Victoria’s kids look like her as a child. “It’s always been Romeo who looks the most like you!” one fan said. Another added, “Cruz!” Even Romeo himself chimed in with, “Is that me?”

The former Spice Girl shares four kids — sons Brooklyn, 20; Romeo, 17; Cruz, 14; and daughter Harper, 8 — with her longtime husband, David Beckham. Even though Victoria has various social media platforms, she once revealed how difficult it is these days to raise children living in an age of technology.

“As parents, we have a responsibility to make sure we communicate with our children, but let’s be honest, social media is not something we had to deal with growing up,” she explained during an interview with Glamour U.K.. “David and I are very close to our children and it’s all about communication and protecting them as much as we can and making sure they are strong, nice, decent human beings.”

Aside from making their little ones aware of the ups and downs of social media, Victoria has always made sure to eat proper in front of her kids. “The older I get, the more I realize what works for me and what doesn’t. How working out and eating healthy is key,” Victoria told the outlet. “When you have four children you accept your body changes. And when you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realize they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal — they need to see that their mum eats healthily — you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.”

One thing is for sure: Victoria is crazy about each one of her kids!