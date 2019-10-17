What a team. Venus Williams is very grateful for her sister, Serena Williams, and thanks to her she will be ready for motherhood someday.

“What I admire most about her is how dedicated she is, and if I ever become a mom, she showed me how to do it,” Venus, 39, told Us Weekly about her famous sibling. “I think I had these misconceptions that were completely wrong. And, incidentally, my mom told me they were wrong — but I don’t think you always listen to your mom.”

Serena, 38, shares daughter Alexis Olympia, 2, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

“I wouldn’t have been a good mom. So, I’m seeing Serena — the amount of time that she gives her daughter and how close they are, and how much they love each other and how much the daughter loves her,” Venus continued. “It’s definitely something to aspire to. So, she sent me on the straight and narrow.” While the tennis star may not have any kids of her own yet, she knows she will be all about it, especially because she loves being an aunt and educating little Alexis about “tennis because I love teaching.”

“Honestly, kids love to play, so that’s the best thing you can do. She loves to play,” Venus told the outlet. “I just got back from China, and I was at the house and I was up early with her, and we just played for hours. She tricks me [in] to doing things that I’m not supposed to do for her. You have to watch everything you do because she spots it and you’re like, ‘Oh no, she can’t forget about this, none of the other.’ So, it’s pretty fun.” So cute!

It is no surprise to hear that Serena is helping her big sister about motherhood, since she is all about her baby girl — the tennis legend recently opened up about how much she misses her little one when she’s competing. “I actually prefer playing in the day because I get to go home and see my baby,” Serena told Forbes. “I’ve been missing her the last few nights when I play.”

“In the beginning she would really be upset when I left, and now she’s a little bit better,” the Grand Slam winner continued. “I think I’m a little more upset. But at the same time, she definitely still takes it a little hard. She’s still super young.”