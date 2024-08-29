We used to think the fastest way to get dinner on the table was to cook up an animal protein and then toss together a few sides. Keeping things meat-free, we thought, took much more work. That is, we thought until recently. “There are ways to streamline almost every recipe,” says Jenny Rosenstrach, author of the new cookbook The Weekday Vegetarians Get Simple, “whether it means using the right store-bought ingredients to skip a time-consuming step, or using pots and prep bowls more than once to cut back on cleanup.” The proof is in these tasty suppers. Try one tonight!

One Pan Spaghetti Squash

(Serves 2)

1 medium spaghetti squash (about 11 ⁄2 lbs.), halved, seeded and strings removed

2 cups cherry tomatoes

2 to 3 fresh oregano sprigs 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup grated Pecorino

8 fresh basil leaves, stacked, rolled and thinly sliced

4 oz. burrata

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place squash halves cut-side up on pan. Add tomatoes and oregano sprigs and drizzle everything with olive oil, using your fingers to spread the oil on the tomatoes and the exposed flesh of the squash. Season with salt and pepper. Roast 40 min.

2. Let squash rest until cool enough to handle, then shred flesh with a fork into a large bowl. 3. Toss in butter, Pecorino and some grinds of pepper. Top squash with roasted tomatoes, basil and burrata, breaking up the cheese across the vegetables.

PER SERVING: 523 cal, 22g protein, 8g carbs, 1g fiber, 3g sugar, 50g fat

Farro Piccolo With Mushrooms

(Serves 4)

11⁄2 cups farro piccolo, enough to yield 6 cups of cooked farro

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 (10-oz.) pkgs. cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, chopped 1⁄4 tsp. red pepper flakes

4 eggs (optional)

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Cook farro according to directions. Drain; place in serving bowl.

2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium. Add mushrooms; cook 10 min. Add onion, pepper flakes, salt and pepper; cook 5 min.

3. If serving with eggs, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Carefully add eggs; simmer 7 min. Prepare an ice bath. When done cooking, immediately transfer to ice bath. Remove after 1 to 2 min., peel and halve. 4. Add mushroom- mixture to farro; toss in Parm, lemon juice and parsley. Serve in bowls, topped with an egg (if using) and more Parm to taste.

PER SERVING: 345 cal, 19g protein, 19g carbs, 2g fiber, 3g sugar, 22g fat

Pasta With Broccoli Pesto

(Serves 4)

5 cups (1 large head) roughly cut broccoli, including stalks

1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 garlic clove, pressed

3 scallions, white and light green parts only, roughly chopped

1⁄3 cup pine nuts

1⁄3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 lb. pasta

Red pepper flakes, for serving

Directions:

1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Addbroccoli; cook 3 min. With a slotted spoon, scoop out 1⁄3. Cool and chop. Continue to boil remaining broccoli 1 min. more. Scoop into a blender.

2. To blender, add oil, garlic, scallions, pine nuts, Parmesan, lemon juice, 1 or 2 tbsp. cooking water, and salt and pepper. Blend until emulsified.

3. Bring pot of broccoli water back to a boil. Add pasta; cook to al dente. Drain, return to pot; toss in pesto. Serve with red pepper flakes, reserved chopped broccoli and more Parm.

PER SERVING: 792 cal, 23g protein, 97g carbs, 8g fiber, 6g sugar, 37g fat