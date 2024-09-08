Vanna White wants to turn back time with a few nip/tucks ahead of the new Wheel of Fortune season, a source exclusively reveals to Closer.

Although she’s steered clear of the surgeon’s scalpel in the past, the game show icon, 67, has changed her tune now that she’ll be sharing the screen with Ryan Seacrest, after the departure of longtime host Pat Sajak.

“Now that she’s paired with someone who’s got the fountain of youth, Vanna’s more conscious of her own looks. Anyone would tell her, she looks great, but there are definite lines and wrinkles that are bothering her more than ever, especially since Ryan’s come on board to host,” the inside says.

“Everyone assumes she’s had nip/tucks here and there. She likes to play it down, but she’s putting more pressure on herself now that she’s got Ryan standing next to her,” adds the show insider.

As reported, a source said the American Idol host, 49, went on a plastic surgery binge this year to get camera-ready for his new gig.

“He can’t handle getting old on camera and is fighting it every step of the way.”

“He’s a big fan of Botox and filler, and even if some people think it’s over the top, he’s very happy with how he looks, and that mindset is definitely rubbing off on Vanna,” dishes the source.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

But Vanna has no intention of going overboard and ending up with “cat lady” face.

“She’s not going to get anything extreme, more like touch-ups and perhaps a bit of lasering to smooth out her complexion and look more like her younger self.”

“Ryan’s impressed with everything Vanna does and her age is one of the many things he likes so much about her.”

“She’s his fantasy woman. He knows she’s unattainable, but he can still dream.”