Vanna White may be bringing home the bacon thanks to her impressive Wheel of Fortune salary, but sources exclusively tell Closer she’s frugal to the point where some people gossip that she’s a penny-pincher.

Pals of the letter-turner, however, know she’s just not a fancy gal — and never was — according to a source. “You don’t see her on the Hollywood scene going to parties and premieres. She prefers to stay home and cook for her family and have date nights in with her boyfriend, [John Donaldson],” says the insider.

Thanks to her gig on the game show, which she landed in 1982, the 67-year-old’s estimated net worth is $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with a salary of approximately $10 million per year. To date, Vanna tapped letters on the long-running program for more than 6,000 episodes and has worn over 5,700 gowns.

“She’s not frilly or lavish and prefers jeans and T-shirts to designer duds,” reveals a source. “She gets her TV wardrobe from the show and could easily finagle taking a few home, but she doesn’t feel the need.”

The insider points out that the TV personality spends her money on “practical things.” Explains the source, “She remembers her humble roots when she was so poor and struggling in Hollywood that she couldn’t afford furniture for her apartment.”

Closer previously confirmed that Vanna officially extended her Wheel of Fortune contract through the 2025-2026 season — and it doesn’t seem like she’s planning to leave any time soon.

While previously chatting with Closer about the possibility of retirement, the TV icon revealed in December 2019, “I love my job … so you’re going to see me for a while. [I love] how happy we make people … and rich! I mean, how many times do you show up every day and give money away to change people’s lives?”

Vanna’s journey on Wheel of Fortune began in 1982 after Susan Stafford, the original letter-turner, left the show. In the years following her debut on the long-running program, she earned the support of millions of fans and proved to be one of the most popular faces on TV.

And though Vanna is here to stay, longtime host Pat Sajak took his final spin on Wheel of Fortune on June 7. Vanna shared a touching tribute to her longtime costar in a video in which she held back tears.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

“As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television,” she said in the clip. “But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.”

Ryan Seacrest is slated to take over hosting duties on the game show — a job that he’s particularly excited about.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” the radio personality said during a September 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”

An official season 42 premiere date has not yet been revealed, though it is expected to return in September 2024.