Vanna White couldn’t help but gush over the recent achievements of her two kids, Nikko and Gigi Santo Pietro.

During a September 20 interview with Parade, Vanna, 67, talked about spending time with her family when she is not filming Wheel of Fortune.

“I’m a simple person. I dress up only for work. I love to crochet, and I do it as often as I can,” the show’s iconic letter-turner revealed. “Both my kids moved back to Los Angeles when COVID hit, so I spend time with them and my boyfriend.”

Vanna, who has been dating boyfriend John Donaldson since 2012, shared more details about what her kids are up to these days.

“I love bragging! My son works at a real estate agency, and he does a great job. He is dedicated and he’s hungry to make deals close,” the proud mom gushed. “My daughter went to New York University and graduated with an art degree. Now she’s a very good tattoo artist. She loves putting her art on someone’s body that will be there forever. The work she does is beautiful.”

She shares her kids with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2002. But ever since meeting John, she has never looked back. In fact, sources told Closer that the Goddess of Love actress’ partner was looking to take the next step in their relationship.

“John’s always wanted to make it official, but Vanna was hesitant, only because she didn’t feel it was necessary to marry again,” a friend close to the star told Closer in March. “Things change though. Vanna just feels like the timing is right.”

Courtesy of Vanna White/Instagram

“It might just be Vanna and John, a justice of the peace, and whoever happens to be on the beach,” the pal said of a potential wedding. “This wedding is all about the two of them.”

But wedding bells aren’t ringing just yet, as Vanna has been busy at work on season 42 of Wheel of Fortune with new host Ryan Seacrest. Vanna’s longime friend Pat Sajak waved goodbye to his longtime hosting gig in season 41.

“Ryan knows he’s got huge shoes to fill being a worthy replacement for Pat,” an insider told Closer in July. “He’s in full Mr. Nice Guy mode, putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats and the occasional gift just because he thought they would like it.”

For the new season, the show has upgraded its set, as well as added a new puzzle board, which is now operated by a laser that catches Vanna’s hand movements.

“Well, with all the electronics today, obviously they could do it without me. But people love watching what I’m wearing,” she admitted. “I’ve worn over 8,000 outfits. So I think the audience likes to see if I’m wearing red today or blue. Is it going to be elegant or short? Young people think, Could that look be good for a bridal shower? My wardrobe is a big part of it.”