Vanessa Redgrave Steps Out for Rare Public Appearance With Daughter

Vanessa Redgrave appeared to be in good spirits as she stepped out at London Fashion Week with daughter Joely Richardson. Their outing was captured in photos at the stylish event.
Bringing the Style
The Julia actress, 87, joined Joely, 59, at the Roksanda Spring 2025 ready-to-wear fashion show on Sunday, September 15, at London’s Space House.
Just Like Mom
Vanessa wore a neutral-colored trench coat with gold buttons, black pants and black shoes for the outing. Joely, who is also an actress with appearances in The Tutors and The Gentleman, donned a pink belted jacket with blue tights.
Famous Friends
They also posed for photos with Zawe Ashton at the event, who previously dished on being called out by Vanessa for lying about seeing her latest play.
“When faced with her eyes that are like two balls of pure water, I said, ‘You’re right, I didn’t see it.’ A human lie detector,” Zawe said on the “Table Manners With Jessie and Lennie Ware” podcast.
Recent Acting Roles
Vanessa was last involved in the BBC television series Call the Midwife, in which she has been narrating since 2012. Prior to that, she acted in 2022’s The Lost Girls.
Inside Their Family
In addition to Joely, Vanessa is also a mom to son Carlo Gabriel Nero, whom she welcomed with husband Franco Nero, as well as late daughter Natasha Richardson, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tony Richardson.
