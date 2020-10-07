A true talent! Valerie Bertinelli got her start in Hollywood in the early ‘70s and her career has been on a steady rise ever since. Of course, with such great success comes great wealth. The Delaware native is worth an estimated $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Valerie makes her money, keep reading.

Valerie Bertinelli is an actress:

Hot in Cleveland, Touched by an Angel, Café Americain, Sydney and One Day at a Time are just a few of Valerie’s notable roles over the years. Her first acting job was on a television series called Apple’s Way in 1974. She was just 14 years old at the time! Fun fact: Valerie won a Golden Globe Award in 1981 and 1982 for her role as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time.

Valerie Bertinelli is a chef:

The proud mother of one, who shares son Wolfgang Van Halen with the late Eddie Van Halen, has been hosting Valerie’s Home Cooking since 2015. To date, the series has a whopping 11 seasons. Moreover, Valerie has won two Emmy Awards for the program — Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Program and Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Host.

Valerie Bertinelli is a published author:

Valerie has written five (yes, five!) books during her time in the spotlight. In 2008, she released her autobiography titled Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time. In 2009 and 2019, Valerie released two more texts called Finding It: And Satisfying My Hunger for Life Without Opening the Fridge and Finding It: And Finally Satisfying My Hunger for Life.

In 2012, she wrote her first cookbook, One Dish at a Time: Delicious Recipes and Stories from My Italian-American Childhood and Beyond. Finally, in 2017, Valerie’s Home Cooking: More Than 100 Delicious Recipes to Share with Friends and Family hit the shelves.

Valerie Bertinelli was a spokesperson:

Even if you’re unfamiliar with Valerie’s acting, there’s a strong chance you’ve seen her in a Jenny Craig commercial at some point. While she no longer works with the company, Valerie was a staple in their ad campaigns for years.

Nowadays, Valerie is essentially her own brand!