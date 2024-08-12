Valerie Bertinelli showed off her swimsuit style in a rare snapshot posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 11.

“August 11. The last dog day of summer. I have spent 64 years not knowing what that actually meant, so I looked it up,” she captioned the post. “It has nothing to do with dogs and everything do with Sirius, the dog star. The dog days of summer are the 20 days before and the 20 days after Sirius has become visible in the east when the sky is still dark right before sunrise.

“And it’s hot as f–k,” she continued. “Anyway, this is me waiting patiently for the fall equinox.”

In the picture, Valerie, 64, wore a polka dot swimsuit with a tan and black hat and glasses. She rested her face on her hand and showed off her watch on her wrist.

“Happiness looks good on you,” one person wrote in a comment underneath the photo. Another wrote, “Just Beautiful always have been.”

This summer, the Hot in Cleveland alum has largely enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, whom she first revealed her relationship with in April.

Courtesy of Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Since then, they’ve walked red carpets together and stepped out in public, never hesitating to show off their sweet romance while on dates. In late June, Valerie posted a tribute to her beau on Instagram, reflecting on how much her life has changed since her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.

“So I pretty much started my healing journey in earnest at the end of 2022. I wanted my life to be different than it was and I wanted to be a whole and emotionally healthy human being. Being vulnerable and authentic are two things I thought I had really worked on and accomplished and I really thought I had conquered most of my demons,” she captioned a photo of Mike, who is 10 years her junior.

“I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried. And ain’t that the truth,” she added. “Learning to trust again after having that trust destroyed is not an easy thing. Those demons want to protect you from being vulnerable and emotionally exposed ever again. This man is worth fighting the rest of my demons for. He is the most thoughtful, kind, gentle, intelligent, funny, and grateful man I’ve ever met.”

Paulina Porizkova left a supportive comment on Valerie’s post as the model is currently dating Jeff Greenstein.

“We are in very similar positions right now 😁 and when you’ve met the one who’s worth fighting for – and who will stand next to you and carry your sword and shield when you tire… well, that’s winning already!” she wrote in a comment underneath the post.

That same month, Valerie revealed on Instagram that she had not had any alcohol in six months, with many fans praising her for the sobriety milestone.

“Funny how we both just randomly decided to stop drinking only weeks before we met each other,” Mike penned in a comment underneath her post.