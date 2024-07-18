Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, have been long-distance for their entire six-month romance, as the TV host, 64, lives in L.A., while her writer beau, 53, resides in New York. Now, an insider exclusively tells Closer that Valerie feels stuck on the West Coast while she waits for son Wolfgang — her only child from her marriage to the late Eddie Van Halen — to give her a grandchild.

“Wolfie’s reminding her that it took him eight years to pop the question to his wife Andraia, so it might take them a while to have a baby,” says the insider. Meanwhile, Mike is tethered to New York, where his own 17-year-old son lives. “To make it work,” says the insider, “they’re racking up frequent-flier miles!”