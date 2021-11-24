Val Chmerkovskiy is a force to be reckoned with in the ballroom. The two-time Dancing with the Stars champion launched his career on the hit ABC show when he appeared as a background dancer in the early seasons. After being promoted to a pro dancer in season 13, Val has amassed a massive net worth.

Val has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The heartthrob was born in Odessa, Ukraine, and moved to the U.S. with his family when he was 8 years old. His brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, opened up a dance studio when he was 16 years old. They continued to train together and set their sights on careers in the dance field. The brothers dominated the ballroom competition circuit in the U.S. before making their debut on Dancing with the Stars.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

In his first season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, Val danced with George Clooney’s ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis. The pair were eliminated in the second week of the competition, but fans were enamored by Val and his charm. He was brought back as a pro every season after that with the exception of season 26. He returned for season 27 and was also on the roster for the seasons that followed. Speculation grew that season 30 would be Val’s last season.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?” he shared with Entertainment Tonight in November 2021.”Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, is also a pro on Dancing with the Stars. He supported her after he and his partner Olivia Jade were eliminated ahead of the finale. Jenna and her partner, JoJo Siwa, earned second place in the competition. The ballroom champion has become one of the most popular pro dancers on the show and beyond. His loving relationship with his wife and their onscreen chemistry is one of the many reasons viewers continue to tune in.

In addition to his massive paycheck from Dancing with the Stars, Val has made some serious cash performing on the road with his brother. The duo has been on several tours together that feature captivating storylines and incredible dancing. They co-own a series of dance studios called Dance With Me and also offer online dance classes. Their recent tour, Maks & Val: Stripped Down, offers a whole new kind of dance experience for their longtime fans.

“We’re showmen. We’ve been making people laugh, cry, feel, hopefully walk away a little more happy and entertained our entire life,” Val told Broadway World in August 2021 about their tour. “And this show is yet again another one of those experiences.”