The coronavirus outbreak hasn’t stopped Val Chmerkovskiy from celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary to wife Jenna Johnson. While sharing a throwback pic of them on their wedding day, Val, 34, gushed about how much he loves Jenna, 26.

“I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife, that it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 13. “Rhyme aside, I love you dearly, lucky to have you and hold you near me. What a privilege I’ve been given, you’re God’s gift that keeps on giving.” Aww!

Instagram

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer didn’t forget to tell his soulmate just how amazing she makes him feel. Val did his best to put his feelings into words even if it involved a few jokes. “I love you. More than I love words that rhyme, more than music, more than wine, go to the general and save some time,” he joked. “I love you more than humor, you inspire me to do more, to be true more. Honestly, I can’t imagine loving you more. But I will [by] celebrating you daily, you bring something powerful out of me like dairy.”

“I will love you from now until eternity. Happy April 13th, our wedding anniversary,” he ended the sweet post with the black heart emoji. In the throwback pic, you can see Val enjoying a piece of his wedding cake with Jenna in bed. “Waking up to our 1-year anniversary like …,” he hilariously said, and Jenna couldn’t wait to tell her hubby how much she loved his poem in the comments section.

“I love it when you rhyme,” she wrote back to him with the heart-eyed emoji. Cheryl Burke added, “Happy Anniversary! Sending you both lots of love.” Lindsay Arnold said, “Happy Anniversary you two. Love you both!” Kim Fields also shared four faces blowing a kiss emoji and wrote, “Happy [Anniversary] wonderful people!!” How sweet!

We hope Val and Jenna see many more years together.