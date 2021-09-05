This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The White Lady may be named after a spooky apparition, but there’s nothing scary about preparing this drink. Indeed, the only thing that’s “terrifying” about this tincture is how easy it is to down multiple glasses. With its foamy white top and bold citrus flavor, it’s not hard to see why the White Lady has remained famous well past Prohibition.

For an extra dose of relaxation, we’d recommend drizzling this drink with a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil. If the gin isn’t enough to calm you down, the extra CBD will surely soothe your mind.

CBD White Lady Cocktail Recipe

Interestingly, the White Lady everyone knows today is technically “White Lady Version 2.” According to most cocktail historians, the original White Lady included the liqueur creme de menthe and excluded both gin and the egg white. While nobody knows why mixologist Harry MacElhone changed his recipe, most agree the sequel is far better than the original.

However, if you’d like to try the “authentic” recipe, grab your bottle of creme de menthe and give it a go. Better yet, there are a few recipes online that include minty ingredients without ditching this drink’s white foam top. For instance, you could dial back the gin and add some peppermint bitters.

Speaking of peppermint, did you know Tribe CBD recently posted a recipe for a CBD Peppermint Patty cocktail? Anyone who loves “minty mixology” must check out this link.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for independent lab test results and brand reviews from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD directly to you.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

½ oz Cointreau

½ oz lemon juice

1 egg white

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Separate the egg yolk and add one egg white to your shaker.

Pour gin, lemon juice, and Cointreau into a cocktail shaker.

Shake for about 30 seconds.

Add one large ice cube and shake for about 45 seconds.

Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Top with Tribe CBD oil.

Like many other classic cocktails, egg white plays a pivotal role in creating the White Lady’s foamy texture. However, please know that drinking a raw egg carries the risk of salmonella poisoning.

If you don’t feel comfortable consuming raw eggs, the best substitute is aquafaba. For those who aren’t “in the know,” aquafaba refers to the liquid in a can of chickpeas. Incredibly, this liquid has a similar consistency to egg whites when you whip it up.

Most chefs claim three tablespoons of aquafaba is equivalent to one egg. Be sure to Google how to use “aquafaba” if you’re interested in replacing eggs in your cocktails.

Put Your “Ghosts” To Bed With Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots

There are a few theories over the name “White Lady,” but most suggest it may be named after ghost sightings. Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, statistics suggest you may struggle with sleep from time to time. Indeed, the bright “white light” of our smartphones has had an immense impact on our circadian rhythm.

If you need a little extra help unwinding, we’d suggest trying one of our CBD Sleep Shots. Made with just the right amount of melatonin, these fruity CBD shots can help your body settle down for a deep slumber.

Please click this link to learn more about our high-quality CBD Sleep Shots.