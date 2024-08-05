Obsessed with The U.S. Open and delicious food? Well then you’re going to “love” this! The U.S. Open’s signature culinary event, Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila, returns on Thursday, August 22 and tickets are available HERE! Sample premium dishes crafted by highly renowned celebrity chefs such as Pat LaFrieda, Alex Guarnaschelli, David Burke, as well as the dynamic trio Ed Brown, Masaharu Morimoto and Kwame Onwuachi. In addition, Simon Kim will be making his U.S. Open debut this year with recipes from his celeb-worthy spot, COQADAQ. All of this to savor alongside delicious offerings from Benjamin Steakhouse & many more U.S. Open vendors! A portion of ticket proceeds will go toward supporting the USTA Foundation, which provides tennis and educational programs to under-resourced communities.

Watch epic serves on the court all while sampling the best food served off the court? Sign us up!