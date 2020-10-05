Tyra Banks Is One of Hollywood’s Best Top Moms! Meet the ‘DWTS’ Host’s Only Son York

Tyra Banks was given the job of a lifetime when she became the mom of her only son, York Banks Asla. The iconic TV star and new Dancing With the Stars host shares her beloved child with her ex-boyfriend, Erik Asla.

Tyra welcomed her little bundle of joy in late January 2016. The former America’s Next Top Model frontrunner announced the arrival of her “miracle baby” on Instagram following his birth via surrogacy.

“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here,” Tyra wrote alongside a pic of York’s newborn hat. “He’s got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik’s mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

Two years after Tyra and the Norwegian photographer — who dated for four years before splitting in October 2017 — welcomed their little one, the proud mama opened up about turning to in vitro fertilization. Tyra said it was an “emotional” road to motherhood as the two tried “for a while” to have kids.

“There are so many stages,” the former Tyra Banks Show star explained to People in March 2018 of the difficult IVF process. “It’s like, ‘OK, it’s a healthy embryo. OK, it’s month one.’ I was just constantly living on edge until I held him for the first time.”

The following month in April 2018, Tyra revealed she wasn’t sure if having more kids was in the cards even though she always “[wanted] three” children. She noted she “unfortunately [doesn’t] have embryos frozen” while chatting with ET.

“I think I’m lucky, you know, I did [IVF] for about a year and a half and some women do it for years and years and years,” she explained. “I think that was the end [though]. I think I probably could’ve kept going, but I just think it wasn’t healthy for my body because less eggs and less eggs and less eggs, you know, every month.”

Despite her former dreams of having a big family, Tyra insisted she’s so grateful to be the mom of her adorable tot. “I’m so happy,” she gushed to the outlet.

