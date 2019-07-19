For the past several years, The CW has done a major crossover event bringing together characters from the superhero shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. This year’s adventure will incorporate the new Batwoman as well and bring together Superman in the form of two actors who have played him: Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh.

The storyline is based on a DC Comics event series from the 1980s titled Crisis on Infinite Earths, which brings together characters from the “multiverse” — parallel worlds on which many of the characters exist in different forms. As such, it’s the perfect opportunity to do something as daring as this, crossing the streams (despite Ghostbusters’ warning not to do so!) and allowing two actors who have played the same character to come together in the same storyline — though there’s no word on whether or not they’ll actually appear together.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brandon enthused about reprising the role, “I am very grateful to have the opportunity to play four characters in the crossover. Coming back to play Superman and Clark, alongside Tyler, who’s done a fantastic job on Supergirl, to have two Supermen on screen at the same time I think will be a lot of fun. And also, [we’ll] have Atom and Ray Palmer around for some fun, too.”

One person who sounds like he’s more excited about this than pretty much anyone else is Flash actor Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen and the title character, and who happens to be a major fan of the Man of Steel. In fact, he’s gone so far as to have the iconic “S” tattooed on his arm.

“Brandon actually texted me three or four days before the news was announced,” he says. “He was, like, ‘I wanted to tell you first, ’cause I know that you’re going to be really excited about this.’ And he sent a mockup of the suit he’s going to be wearing to me. So, yeah, I’m really excited. I think I was 16 when Brandon’s Superman movie came out. I mean, I’d just gotten my driver’s license and I remember it was the only midnight showing I’ve ever been to in my life. Like, I went to see that thing open on a summer vacation with my brother and a friend with the Superman emblem and stuff all over my car. We were stoked. And the whole Chris Reeve thing is really deep for me. Last year with Tyler Hoechlin on set was the most surreal thing I’ve experienced — well, next to being in the Fortress of Solitude — so I don’t even know what it’s gonna be like to see Brandon in a friggin’ Superman suit. I mean, it’s crazy!”

