Twin Peaks star Lara Flynn Boyle made a rare public appearance on Wednesday, June 3, to walk her dog around Los Angeles. The actress, who donned a white puffer coat and gray sweatpants, has not been seen for quite some time now. The last time Lara went to a red carpet event was in November 2017 when she attended the AMT D.R.E.A.M Gala.

The Happiness star walked the red carpet solo in a beautiful white beaded gown and a gold clutch. Although Lara went out to help raise money for people who are autistic, she hasn’t tackled anything big in her career since she last played Ms. Donley in the 2015 film Lucky Dog.

“I love a call sheet. I go where a good call sheet takes me,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in October 2017 about the status of her career. But one thing Lara wasn’t able to deal with in Hollywood was the sexual misconduct that was happening behind closed doors. “It happens all the time,” she revealed. “I looked at it on two levels: Do I want to flip burgers, or do I want to put up with someone not being appropriate with me? I chose the other side.”

Since her departure from Hollywood, fans have not seen much of Lara. In February 2018, the paparazzi caught her going to the grocery store in Westwood, California. The Men in Black ll star was picking up a couple of items for her and her husband, Donald Ray Thomas. The pair have been married since 2006 and they don’t have any kids together.

Before Lara and David became an item, the actress was wed to John Patrick Dee III from 1996 to 1998 and she also dated A-listers like Jack Nicholson in 2015. But since she left Hollywood, Lara has just been enjoying her time with David and their adorable dog in their beautiful home.

Scroll below to see pics of Lara walking her dog in Los Angeles!