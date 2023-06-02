As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, the fusion of technology and creativity stands at the forefront of innovation. Triller, deemed the most innovative technology company of 2023, exemplifies this symbiosis. However, Triller’s current manifestation and its recognition as a tech powerhouse are outcomes of a remarkable journey of technological amalgamation and corporate fusion that began back in 2015.

To understand Triller’s rise to prominence, it’s essential to delve into its origin story and the series of strategic mergers that have shaped its trajectory. The original Triller app, launched in 2015 by a duo of AI engineers, stood out in the digital sphere for its unique AI application that enabled the merging of music and video. It was the foundational cornerstone upon which the current, more expansive Triller was built.

Fast forward to 2019, when Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht orchestrated a crucial strategic move that would redefine Triller’s future. Recognizing the value of AI-driven innovation and the need to create a more robust technology platform, they merged multiple companies, each with its unique tech assets. This fusion was to create an enterprise that could compete in the digital world with a potent mix of AI innovation, social media presence, and multimedia engagement.

Mashtraxx, a UK-based AI company, was one of the first to join this new venture. With its AI backend engine specializing in music and video, Mashtraxx brought a layer of sophistication to Triller’s existing platform. Its technology contributed to enhancing user experience, broadening Triller’s capabilities, and positioning it as a premier music and video engagement platform.

The second crucial component of this fusion was Amplify.AI. This was a game-changer. Amplify.AI, a company already entrenched in the social media space, had developed a robust AI infrastructure. It had embedded its technology across virtually every social media platform, from Snapchat and Instagram to Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp. By the time of its merger with Triller, Amplify.AI was connecting 750 million monthly interactions.

With the Amplify.AI merger, Triller gained access to a vast network of social media users and an advanced AI technology capable of interacting with and understanding these users at an unprecedented level. It was a move that secured Triller’s position as a significant player in the digital world and enhanced its AI capabilities, setting the stage for the innovations that would follow.

Other notable acquisitions included Julius, now one of the largest influencer portals which connects 25,000 brands with 1.5 million influencers.

At the heart of Triller’s success is its transformative application of AI. From generating a 41.5% average engagement rate on brand posts compared to Instagram’s 1.9%, to achieving a 36% average opt-in rate compared to the 4% typically seen with SMS marketing, Triller’s AI technology is disrupting traditional digital marketing metrics.

The AI’s impressive 85% average message open rate and a 24% average click-through rate, compared to a 21% average open rate and a meager 0.5% average click-through rate on display ads, respectively, are groundbreaking. Brands collaborating with Triller enjoy a level of audience engagement that sets new industry standards.

As Triller’s influence expands, its growth continues to be reflected in its financial success. The company’s recent successful fundraising, north of $300 million at valuations exceeding $2 billion, provides a clear testament to the industry’s faith in Triller’s tech-centric approach. As Triller prepares for its much-anticipated NYSE public market trading in the coming months, excitement within the investor community is palpable.

Triller’s commitment to protecting its AI innovations is further evidenced by its willingness to defend its patented technology legally. While it dropped its lawsuit, Triller had previously taken legal action against TikTok, alleging violations of its initial AI patents. This move underlined Triller’s determination to uphold its position as a leader in AI-driven social media and entertainment.

Boasting over 40 AI patents, Triller’s commitment to technological innovation is second to none. Each patent stands as a testament to Triller’s dedication to staying ahead of the curve, refining its technology, and meeting its user’s evolving needs.

One crucial area where Triller’s AI prowess shines is in combat sports, particularly with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), which Triller wholly owns. The fastest-growing combat sport in the world, BKFC has witnessed unprecedented growth under Triller’s stewardship. Triller’s AI technology has helped drive fan engagement, leveraging personalized recommendations and insights to foster a deeper connection between the sport and its fans.

Another pivotal element of Triller’s portfolio is Fite.TV, a leading combat sports app, also wholly owned by Triller. Present in 6.5 million households and hosting over 2000 events a year, Fite.TV leverages Triller’s AI to understand its audience better, tailoring content to meet viewer preferences.

In essence, Triller, the new tech juggernaut, has masterfully maneuvered the intersections of AI, combat sports, and social media, creating a unique market niche. Triller’s four pillars—AI, Combat Sports, Social Media, and Distribution—are deeply interconnected, reinforcing and amplifying each other in a synergistic relationship that bolsters the company’s strength.

Moreover, as the uncertainty around TikTok’s future grows, Triller is gaining recognition as a genuine alternative, ready to welcome content creators and consumers searching for a new digital home. Equipped with advanced AI technology and an ever-expanding content network, Triller is perfectly positioned to fill any potential void in the social media landscape.

Additionally, Triller’s AI technology is increasingly utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Leveraging Triller’s advanced AI capabilities, these companies are revolutionizing their consumer engagement, creating more personalized brand experiences, and optimizing their marketing strategies.

However, Triller’s success is not solely about technology; it’s about its users—content creators, athletes, consumers, and brands. It’s about providing a platform where content, creativity, and commerce come together, empowered by AI. Triller’s holistic approach to social media and entertainment, coupled with its advanced technology, is setting new industry standards and transforming the digital landscape.

With all these achievements, Triller’s NYSE public market trading expected in the next month or two is highly anticipated. Its recent funding round, which raised hundreds of millions at a $2 billion valuation, is a testament to the company’s potential. The confidence of its investors echoes in the market, reinforcing the belief that Triller is not only the future of tech but also one of the most promising public listings of 2023.

Triller has positioned itself as a leading AI company that sits at the heart of social media, combat sports, and brand engagement. Through a series of strategic mergers, technological innovations, and a commitment to user experience, Triller has created a unique niche for itself. The technology powerhouse has demonstrated how AI can be leveraged to transform engagement in the digital age, setting a new course for the future of tech, content, creators, and commerce.

Written in partnership with Tom White