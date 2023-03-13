With Chinese Spy Balloons falling from the sky, China entering into trade and other deals with Russia, N. Korea, and soon perhaps Saudi, Tik Tok, which is perhaps the greatest Trojan Horse ever used in a cold war, finds itself in the crosshairs of the US Government, who once again are taking all steps they can to ban the app for good.

In 2020, when Trump tried to initiate a ban, creators realized that without TikTok, they would need another platform to transact and connect with their followers. That platform was Triller. Overnight,

‘Triller became the only app to become number one in 80 countries while being the number one app in the world’.

This time, however, Triller is ready. Having spent over 500 million dollars acquiring and building companies and tech to create the perfect influencers’ ecosystem, it all starts with Triller’s AI, which is core to Triller and connects across all of its networks and all other social networks at the same time.

Triller is not just a copy of Tiktok, it’s better. It has the one-touch editing and effects that users love while also allowing creators to customize their content however they like. With its built-in cameras, lenses, and filters, it is no wonder why Triller has become so popular. The platform allows users to connect with influencers, celebrities, and media moguls in a way that no other platform does. At Triller’s core, it is an “AI Company” as it uses its AI to create “an ever-flowing connection between influencers, brands, celebrities, and users, and because of that, AI allows brands to transact more efficiently, make sure the majority of the money made goes to the influencers, not big tech or the other social media, and helps creators retain their audience rather than being forced to surrender control to big tech as they had to up and until now. “

“Triller’s AI allows influencers to circumvent the current system even within Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube, and using its messaging AI capabilities, has been able to deliver results as high as 70 percent open rates and 30 percent click rates, which are compared to an industry that operates in the 1 percent range. That is a 300x – 700x increase.

“The broken creator ecosystem isn’t just broken for creators but for the brands as well,” stated Sarnevesht. “Up and until now, the system was perfect. Perfect for big tech and no one else. A brand pays the large social media platform based on a report that tells them how many eyeballs they reached. There is no connectivity in campaigns, there certainly is no connectivity across platforms, and the brands neither own the relationship with the creator or the customer. The customer stays the customer of the social media network. All the brand gets is a report a user saw an ad. We change all that,” Sarnevesht continued. “As our AI is embedded throughout most social media and has been for years, we allow the brands to directly connect with customers, and creators to own their audience. This means the market size grows and the economics stay with the creators and the brands, not the current ‘gatekeepers’ (big tech).”

Triller’s future is bright as it seems to be firing on all cylinders. In 2020, it acquired Fite.Tv, now Triller’s Fite.Tv, which is now in 6.5 million households and has over 2000 events annually. Its primary competitor is DAZN, recently valued at over $6 Billion. But it also acquired BKFC, also referred to as Bare Knuckle Boxing, which makes it both the distributor (via Fite.Tv) and the owner of their own league. BKFC most recently has been compared to the UFC, putting on over 40 events a year and growing faster than the UFC. Its last event sold out almost 10,000 tickets, more than the UFC did in the same venue, had 250,000 app downloads on that single day (BKFC also has its own app and is available on Fite), with over one billion Media Impressions. Verzuz, one of the most iconic and valuable brands in music today. When Triller bought Verzuz, its main competitor on the purchase was Apple. Verzuz, the brainchild of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, is nothing short of an industry juggernaut. Its events reach as high as 8.1 million live viewers (to put that in perspective, the Grammys on the same weekend did 8.8 and is considered to be the most important night in Music), and Verzuz holds the unique distinction of being the only brand to hold 4 of the top 10 spots on Instagram as the most-watched live shows. As it’s owned by Triller, that means Triller holds that unique distinction.

Julius, the only automated influencer marketplace which serves 2.5 million influencers and 25,000 brands, allowing them to envision, create and launch campaigns, getting as granular as possible from analyzing what influencers are right for the brand to which platform is right for them to post on at what time, and then allowing the brand and influencers to connect, transact and launch a campaign.

Amplify.ai, which is the core of Triller’s tech, is embedded in Facebook, Google, Instagram, YouTube, Snap, Twitter, and many other social networks for a few years now. This means that Triller’s AI is already embedded in all of the large social media networks, and creators only need to access it. It has enabled over 20 billion conversations across ½ a billion users, effectively making it the preeminent AI among social media.

“It’s really simple. If you are an influencer or brand and are not using Triller to run your campaigns, if you are a brand, you are getting about 10% of value, and if you are an influencer, about 1%,” stated Sarnevesht. “The only metric that matters is how much opportunity a network offers a creator and/or brand to transact and what size are those opportunities are” he continued. “We create 750 million interactions a quarter. Each one a monetizable event for a creator or brand.

Triller has recently announced that it has filed privately with the SEC to go public via an S1 direct listing.

